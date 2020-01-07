Jackson Design & Remodeling: Top 20 trends for 2020 and free seminar Jan. 18

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Jackson Design & Remodeling’s award-winning team of designers and architects have compiled their annual list of the top design trends for the new year. Continuing an evolving movement toward expressing individuality in home design, 2020 trends range from the humble to the bold. Organic handmade elements, “lived in” minimalism and “Japandi” design connect with an emphasis on simplicity and wellness. On the other end of the (decidedly retro) spectrum are bold geometrics, 3-D walls, and nostalgia for colors and materials from the 1970s and 1980s.

JDR Senior Interior Designer Tatiana Machado-Rosas said: “While 2019 was focused on darker glamour, 2020 will be a colorful and expressive year accentuating softness and comfort. Inspired by experiencing mindfulness, people want to bring nature and beauty into their homes while living in a style that nurtures serenity.”

1) Back to the Future: 1970s and ’80s Inspired Design: From the cane chairs, rattan and houseplants of the 1970s to the pastels and geometrics of the 1980s, there’s a delightful streak of nostalgia in interior design for 2020.

2) Classic Black and White Kitchens: Do they ever really go out of style? We don’t think so, but the black and white kitchen is getting refreshed attention in 2020.

3) Layers of Luxurious Marble: The rich luxury of marble is a classic design choice seeing renewed popularity in 2020’s bathrooms and kitchens.

4) Soft and Pretty Pastels: Pale pinks, baby blues, light greens and soft yellows will whisper a subtly stylish color statement in 2020.

5) Humble Materials: From plywood and jute to hemp and terra cotta, simple materials that evoke nature are adding earthy warmth to next year’s interiors.

6) Coastal Colors: In the traditional white and blue décor of a seaside cottage — or the blue and coral of an ocean sunset — coastal colors are making waves in 2020.

7) Art Deco Inspiration: The opulent materials and distinctive lines of Art Deco continue to inspire interior design, notably with lighting and decorative elements.

8) The New Nordic: This new interpretation of enduring Scandinavian style gives its trademark cozy minimalism a slightly moodier feeling with darker colors.

9) Comforting Simplicity: Comfort is a priority with designated space for relaxation enhanced with cozy textures and soothing colors.

10) Organic & Handmade Textures: Texture is all about handmade in the coming year, often integrating organic and sustainable materials.

11) Japandi: Pair the elegance of Japanese minimalism with the rustic simplicity of Scandinavian style and you arrive at the appealing “Japandi” approach to design.

12) Mindfulness & Wellness Spaces: From rooms dedicated to yoga or meditation to spaces thoughtfully designed with no technology and plenty of room to breathe and enjoy surrounding nature, mindfulness and wellness are a growing priority in many home designs.

13) Bold, Retro-Inspired Geometrics: From walls and ceilings to furniture, lighting and accessories, bold geometrics are making another comeback with a resoundingly retro point of view.

14) Unexpected Wallpaper: Wallpaper is showing up in all kinds of unexpected places in the home, from kitchens to staircases. Keep your eye on classic florals and bold tropicals.

15) Softer Shapes: An interesting parallel to the pastel trend, softness is also expressed in 2020 shapes. Curved, rounded and scalloped edges are showing up on furniture, in tile design, and in a variety of other design elements.

16) Master Suite Retreats: Master suites are getting larger and more comprehensive, encompassing everything from kitchenettes or wet bars to fireplaces and decks.

17) Lived-in Minimalism: 2020 will see a slight variation on this modern design trend as minimal interiors are injected with warmth and personality using jolts of color or texture.

18) 3D Patterns on Walls: This compelling trend shows up on walls of wood or tile, or with 3-D wallpaper.

19) Biophilia: Biophilia (humans interacting with nature) is communicated in the home with greenery and houseplants or outside in backyards with patios and louvered roofs!

20) Darker Hardware: Black (and sometimes blue) hardware is boldly punctuating sinks and showers in 2020 kitchens and bathrooms.

— To see example trends, visit pinterest.com/jdrsandiego and to learn more about remodeling or building a new home, attend Jackson Design & Remodeling’s FREE seminar 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Jackson Design & Remodeling, 4797 Mercury St., in the Kearny Mesa area of San Diego. (858) 345-4424. RSVP required: JacksonDesignandRemodeling.com

