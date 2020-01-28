Jersey Mike’s added to Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch line-up

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch’s expansion is nearly complete and almost fully-leased. The mixed use center on Carmel Valley Road is anchored by Trader Joe’s and Crunch Fitness and includes boutiques, health and wellness services and residences.

Joining the new and open Chase Bank in the 25,000-square-foot expansion of the center will be Jersey Mike’s, UCSD Health, Cleaners153 laundry services and Brilliant Diamonds, a fine jewelry store. The one remaining spot left to lease is the corner spot, across from the new Pacific Social restaurant that replaced Westroot Tavern.

Jersey Mike’s, locally owned by Carmel Valley residents Mike and Cathy Brown who also own the sandwich shop in Del Mar, expects to open in mid-March.

The expansion also includes more parking with a new single-deck parking structure with an additional 140 parking spaces for guests.

The center’s Village Square gathering space extends into a community green developed by the Village’s residential units Sola. The community green area includes a tot lot, gardens and bocce court and will eventually integrate with the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library which is targeting a 2022 opening.

The Village continues to host community events such as free concerts and their monthly yoga series on the fourth Thursday of every month. The next free yoga class with Stephanie Powell will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. in the Village Square. Their next live music event will be with Bach 2 Rock Music School on Feb 29 from 1-3 p.m.

For Valentine’s Day, Fresh Brothers Pizza will have heart-shaped pizzas from Feb. 10-16 and on Feb. 10 the center will put up a Locks for Love art installation. People will be able to leave locks on the installation, which will be a giant chain link-type fence. Some Village restaurants will hand out locks to the first 20 diners on Valentine’s Day. For more details, visit phrvillage.com. The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, San Diego (Carmel Valley), 92130.

