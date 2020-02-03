Iconic Polo Plaza combines lifestyle and work environment

Polo Plaza, a North County landmark property, is getting a new look and feel, thanks to LPC West, the West Coast operating platform for Lincoln Property Company. LPC West purchased the pair of buildings last year for $27.5 million. Before that, Polo Plaza was owned by the same partnership since 1987. The mixed-use buildings sit across from the Del Mar Polo Fields at 3702 and 3790 Via de la Valle with a combined space of 57,253 square feet.

LPC West started the update with the addition of exterior lighting, a monument sign, parking lot upgrades and new landscaping. The buildings also have a new paint job, offering a more modern color palate. And just recently, the company completed the renovation on the third floor of the building, where “Execu-Office Suites” were built, ranging from 150 to 500 square feet. At this point, you may be wondering – what exactly are Execu-Office Suites? Think of it as an all-in-one concept.

Executive Vice President Brig Black explains, “This is a term that is trademark pending that refers to our executive suite area. The suites boast a common break room, new ADA compliant restrooms and a shower facility, conference and media room, office services and a dedicated receptionist.” The property also includes other luxury corporate offices on the upper floors.

According to Black, the renovation has gone on without a hitch. “Our tenants at the project, both new and long-standing, have all embraced the renovation program. We have gotten an enthusiastic thumbs up from our tenants and patrons.”

Polo Plaza is considered a unique location in North County because it’s poised at the virtual gateway between Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe. It has easy access to the I-5 freeway and other neighboring communities. And its status as a mixed-use building provides all kinds of possibilities. So the decision by LPC West owners was to maintain the world-class restaurant, Market, on the first floor (run by celebrity chef Carl Schroeder), and pair it with high-quality office space on the upper floors, while maintaining the retail space and expanding on it.

So now, “The Shops at Polo Plaza,” include two new retail users to the center, Maya Li Art Studios and MJH-Studios. Black comments, “Both are nice complementary uses to our retail mix.” Others already housed in the building include the Nail Parlour, Love to Live Spa, Rancho Del Mar Physical Therapy, Poster CPA, Sztrom Wealth Management and Margaret’s Dry Cleaners.

Since the opening of the LPC West office eight years ago, the company has been involved in more than 20 local San Diego County acquisitions of strategically-located office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. Those projects range from light re-positions to ground-up development. To learn more about Polo Plaza or about leasing the execu-office space, contact Elizabeth Neil at eneil@lc.com or call 858-792-6600. Also visit www.poloplazadelmar.com.

Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.


