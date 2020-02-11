Local estate planning attorney helps clients meet their needs

Since setting up an estate planning practice in San Diego, local attorney Daniel Wiener said he’s been “making a conscious effort to become part of the community.”

Some of that effort involves educating businesses, parents and other neighbors about some of the misconceptions of estate planning, and guiding them through the arcane process of making sure they protect their families and preserve their wealth.

“A lot of people feel they’re not old enough to do estate planning,” said Wiener, whose services include planning sessions to help clients get started. “People feel like they’re not making enough to do estate planning.”

Those people include single parents, married couples with children, couples who have children but aren’t married, and couples who are not married and don’t have children.

Advertisement

The law firm holds events to help guide prospective clients through the byzantine process of estate planning, and clear some of the hurdles that cause them to procrastinate for a long time before getting started. Among the events his law firm recently was “Estate Planning 101: Don’t Leave Your Family at Risk,” which took place Jan. 10 at Vunder Kid in Laguna Hills, and again on Jan. 25 at G3 Kids in Pacific Beach. It also held a Free Guardian Nomination and Estate Planning 101 event on Jan. 12 at Baby Garten Studio in South Park.

Wiener also speaks to local businesses and other groups about topics such as protecting your children through the estate planning process and charitable giving. The firm’s services include kids protection planning, estate planning, asset protection planning, guardianship and estate tax protection. It also offers membership services that include ensuring a client’s plan is current and up to date.

Wiener started his legal career working mostly in London, where he was born and raised. He earned a law degree at the University of Birmingham in 2003, then a Master of Laws degree from Duke University School of Law in 2005.

After spending 10 years working for big law firms in the U.K., serving clients including major investment banks and Fortune 500 companies, Wiener said he wanted to create his own firm, where he could give clients more individualized attention for their estate planning needs.

Advertisement

“I always felt like the big corporate world was not the place to stay for my whole career,” he said.

One of the biggest differences, he added, is that most of the work at a big law firm “just lands in front of you somehow,” whereas running a smaller law firm requires a strategy to engage the community and create a network of potential clients.

Wiener and his wife, Miriam, who is originally from Texas, met in London before moving to the U.S. in 2017. She serves as the firm’s client services director. They have two children, Aiden and Emma.

Wiener’s San Diego office is located at 8910 University Center Lane Aventine. He also has a Laguna Beach office at 1968 S. Coast Highway. For more information about the estate planning process and the services the firm offers, visit drw-law.com.

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.

