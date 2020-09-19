Pardee Homes promotes standout employees April Gingras and Kevin Pfefferkorn

Pardee Homes has announced the promotion of two exemplary employees. April Gingras will assume the position of Director of Community Experience and Kevin Pfefferkorn will take on the role of Construction Area Manager.

April Gingras

With more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, Gingras joined Pardee Homes San Diego in 2018 as a sales manager, where she led the sales team’s strategies and incentive programs to maximize home sales and deliver superior customer service to the San Diego region.

In her new role as Director of Community Experience, Gingras will now oversee the development and implementation of Pardee Homes’ sales and marketing programs in San Diego.

“April’s invaluable leadership and drive makes her uniquely qualified for this position,” said Pardee Homes San Diego Division President Jimmy Ayala. “I am confident her expertise in real estate, sales and marketing will contribute to new opportunities for our company and enhance our award-winning customer service.”

During Gingras’ time as sales manager at Pardee Homes, she helped hire, train, and oversee all sales personnel, evaluate and adjust performance, and create successful incentive programs and pricing strategies that drive sales. Gingras’ enthusiasm for the building industry and creative ideas have helped Pardee Homes surpass significant sales goals.

A well-rounded professional, Gingras has been a devoted member of the Building Industry Association of San Diego for more than eight years, where she currently serves as a board member and previously served as president of the Sales and Marketing Council. She also holds a California Department of Real Estate License and is a member of the North San Diego Association of REALTORS.

Kevin Pfefferkorn

Pfefferkorn brings more than 22-years of experience working in both commercial and residential construction to his new position as Construction Area Manager. He first began working for Pardee Homes part-time as a third-party subcontractor before joining the company full-time as a customer service representative in April 2005, where his hands-on expertise as a home builder helped him quickly rise.

In Pfefferkorn’s new role, he will oversee construction projects across all Pardee Homes’ San Diego communities, providing project management and additional oversight throughout the construction process.

“Kevin has made tremendous contributions to Pardee Homes over the course of his nearly 15-years of service to the company,” said Ayala. “Kevin’s professionalism, dedication and drive are what makes him a tremendous asset to the team and his promotion well deserved.”

During his tenure at Pardee Homes, Pfefferkorn has contributed to almost every department including Customer Service and Construction. His familiarity with these departments, coupled with his leadership and project management skillset, make him a natural leader to head the homebuilder’s day-to-day construction efforts.




