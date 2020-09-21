With safety measures in place, Massage Concepts reopens to loyal following

With temperature checks, wellness screening questionnaires and other safety measures in place, Massage Concepts in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center continues to serve the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Out of an abundance of caution, Massage Concepts closed in March because of the pandemic. The spa reopened in June before having to close again. It reopened again in September, taking a limited number of customers at a time and offering an outdoor massage option.

“We took it slow,” said Anne Weitz, owner and operator of the spa. “It costs us money but I wanted to honor our commitment to wellness, and there is no better way than by making Massage Concepts the most hygienic and responsible spa in San Diego.”

A New Safety Standards page on its website has the complete list of measures the spa is taking to ensure the safety of its customers.

Since opening four years ago, Massage Concepts has accumulated a loyal following by offering a wide array of massage types, flexible scheduling, not requiring memberships, and employing a skilled and friendly staff. That following has grown through word of mouth.

Weitz sent monthly emails to Massage Concepts’ thousands of clients throughout the spring and summer, keeping them apprised of the spa’s status and encouraging them to stay healthy.

“I promised them that we would be there for them the moment we were allowed to open,” she said. “I got a great response and shared the love our customers expressed with my staff. It helped everyone hang on.”

Plenty of improvements were made to the spa in anticipation of its eventual reopening.

“We deep cleaned the spa, painted the walls, and put multiple safety measures in place,” Weitz said. “We were already rigorous about cleanliness and sanitation pre-COVID. I felt obligated to step up on our safety measures even more.”

Weitz added that many of her customers told her they would be the first in line when Massage Concepts reopened.

“That was very hopeful for all of us to know that somebody is waiting for us when this is all over,” she said.

The September reopening was emotional for the spa and its longtime customers.

“When we opened, we had clients basically burst into tears when they saw us,” Weitz said.

Weitz added that she is confident that “we’re going to come back very strong” once the pandemic and public health orders subside.

Massage Concepts offers more than 10 different massage modalities, including the traditional Swedish-style, deep-tissue, prenatal, as well as the highly customizable sports, reflexology and shiatsu massages.

The spa’s unique tech-buster massages have also been popular. The therapist focuses on relieving tension and pain on the customer’s shoulders, arms, and hands, which helps alleviate the adverse effects of computer and cell phone overuse. The company also offers a variety of combo massages that range from one hour to 2.5 hours, combining a full body massage with a foot reflexology. Benefits of foot reflexology include better sleep, improved blood circulation, and reducing pain related to plantar fasciitis, which is an inflammation of the fibrous tissue along the bottom of the foot that connects the heel bone to the toes.

Massage Concepts is located in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, 12925 El Camino Real, Suite J25. For more information, visit massageconceptsdelmar.com, or call 858-847-2777.

