UC San Diego Health opens new clinic in Pacific Highlands Ranch

UC San Diego Health opened its newest clinic in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Sept. 11. The 8,700-square-foot clinic with modern amenities offers primary care and women’s health services such as obstetrics and gynecology.

UC San Diego Health was recently ranked first in San Diego and sixth in California by the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report survey. UC San Diego Health was also ranked in the top 50 nationally for 10 specialties, including gynecology. The new location provides easy access to UCSD Health’s world-class care right in the Carmel Valley neighborhood.

“This has been part of a larger strategy to expand UCSD Health and care for people where they live and work,” said Christopher Kane, CEO of UC San Diego Health Physician Group and dean of clinical affairs. “Traditionally clinics have been clustered around big hospitals and over the past few years we’ve made a concerted effort to expand our geological footprint.”

The new clinic at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. (Kyle Dykes)

Over the last two years, they have opened patient-focused clinics in Encinitas and Rancho Bernardo. Carmel Valley was a natural choice, Kane said, noting that it is actually the number one place where UCSD Health staff lives.

“We love this space,” Kane said of the location so close to SR-56 and inside the vibrant Village center.

The new clinic is not completely built out yet—X-ray services and express care are expected to be added to the clinic in 2021. Express care is a walk-in option, open eight hours a day and seven days a week and staffed by board-certified nurse-practitioners to address common health needs including colds, simple fractures or sprains.

With patient safety a top priority, UC San Diego Health has implemented all safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UC San Diego Health was the first health system in the San Diego region to start caring for patients with COVID-19. They expanded emergency rooms to prepare for a potential influx of patients and have led regional research efforts, including participating in clinical trials to develop and test COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

“We’ve done more testing than anybody in the region,” Kane said the multiple types of COVID-19 tests, both to diagnose active cases and to determine past exposure.

During the pandemic, they have also streamlined the way they see patients and expanded telehealth services dramatically—Kane said about 25% of the 4,500 UC San Diego Health outpatients they see a day are using video visits, an option valued by patients who are concerned about safety, who are high-risk or are simply concerned about driving to a clinic or hospital.

“We’re taking it extremely seriously and we’re very proud of our COVID-19 response,” Kane said.

A patient room in the new clinic. (Kyle Dykes)

Flu immunizations are now available for the 2020-2021 flu season and the vaccine is especially important this year with flu season coinciding with the ongoing pandemic. All UCSD Health employees will be vaccinated this year, which Kane said is a demonstration of their commitment to providing the safest environment possible for employees and patients.

The new clinic is located at 6030 Village Way, Suite 200, San Diego, 92130 and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about UC San Diego Health, visit healthlocations.ucsd.edu/san-diego/6030-village-way

