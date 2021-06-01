San Diego Marble & Tile prides itself on customer service

Since Albert Goodman purchased the business in the early 2000s, San Diego Marble & Tile has been a top local destination for tile installers, interior designers and homeowners.

The company has been focusing on making its showrooms more designer- and homeowner-friendly, as well as offering the best, most recommended tools and supplies.

“For us, it’s all about relationships,” said Grant Goodman, co-owner of San Diego Marble & Tile. “We’re very personal. We try to create a real connection with our customers. We’re independent, which is really an important thing in our industry. We’re not tied to any specific vendor or any specific product. We actually adjust or change the products we sell based upon trends, based upon customer feedback.”

A new design center opened last year in the upstairs of its Kearny Mesa store, with products including wood flooring, luxury vinyl planks and carpet.

San Diego Marble & Tile has more than 35,000 square feet of product on display throughout its three stores. (Courtesy)

Grant added that the company is “truly a one-stop convenient destination showroom for our designers and homeowners.”

“Of course, we understand that none of this is worthwhile unless we can offer the service and advice needed to help our customers,” he said. “And this is actually where I believe we truly set ourselves apart from our competitors. We have over 300 years of cumulative experience in tile, stone, wood, vinyl and carpet; as well as installation and materials. And the fact that we are an independent retailer, means that we are not forced to sell a single product or supplier; we are able to adjust our product offerings based upon market trends, feedback and customer demand. And with being family-owned and operated, we can make changes quickly and when needed.

Even when the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to close or limit their services, San Diego Marble & Tiles employees made sure to do what they could to make certain customers were able to continue their projects.

“When our staff realized that our installers still needed materials to finish projects, and our homeowners needed their products to finish their houses so they could shelter safely, they took the decision to mask up, and still come in to the store to enable pickups, or work from home, to ensure that their customers were taken care of,” Grant said.

Since the Goodman family took over San Diego Marble & Tile, the business has expanded from its original Kearny Mesa location into a second store in El Cajon, followed by the acquisition of Encinitas Tile, providing easier access to customers all throughout San Diego.

“As business owners, there can be no better feeling than to know that your company really cares about its customers and, after now getting through the COVD crisis, realizing that this feeling from our customers was mutual, and that they stood by us through everything,” Grant said. “We really do feel honored to be part of this amazing community.”

San Diego Marble & Tile is located in Kearny Mesa at 7946 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.; Encinitas at 597 Westlake St.; and El Cajon at 1080 W. Bradley Ave. For more information, visit sandiegomarbletile.com.