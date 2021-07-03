Nine-Ten Restaurant turns 20

Located in a spot that boasts more than a century of memories, Nine-Ten Restaurant in La Jolla celebrates 20 years as one of San Diego’s pioneer “farm-to-table” restaurants. The restaurant will celebrate this milestone with throw-back pricing, menus, and other dining specials for the week leading up to the official anniversary on July 17, 2021.

Upon opening, Nine-Ten quickly became one of the regions finest dining establishments. Holding the reins today is nationally acclaimed Executive Chef Jason Knibb, who has led the culinary team since October 2003. Jamaican-born, Chef Knibb is a self-trained chef who has trained under some of the country’s most celebrated chefs including Wolfgang Puck, Roy Yamaguchi, Hans Rockenwagner and San Diego’s own Trey Foshee. Each of his mentors has a simple common philosophy about cooking, which translates into his style today: Creating regional cuisine using the freshest, local products available. Chef Knibb finds the most culinary pleasure in blending an eclectic mix of classic techniques with modern styles inspired by the ethnic diversities of San Diego and the surrounding region. He couples that with his own vision of new American cuisine by taking traditional dishes and giving them a simple, elegant twist.

Executive Chef Jason Knibb

(Courtesy)

“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, it’s wonderful to reflect on San Diego’s culinary scene and how it has changed over the years,” said Chef Knibb. “Two decades ago, Nine-Ten opened with its ‘farm-to-table’ concept, which today continues to evolve, yet remains true to its foundation of emphasizing fresh, local products, and culinary sustainability. I humbly thank the staff and community for the continued support over the past two decades, many who have stayed loyal since the beginning and through tough times, like this past year.

“We’ve come a long way since opening, continuing to evolve our cuisine into what it has become today,” added Chef Knibb. “But one thing has remained constant: Our signature Half-Baked Chocolate Cake. It has been on the menu since day one and we have served up more than 100,000 of them to our guests.”

Nine-Ten’s popular Half-Baked Chocolate Cake

(Courtesy)

Today, Nine-Ten remains a world-class restaurant, boasting an abundance of industry honors including a nod for Chef Knibb as “San Diego’s Chef of the Year”, awarded by the California Restaurant Association. Chef Knibb was also a competitor on Iron Chef America, battling Bobby Flay in a seafood showdown. Add to that on-site Pastry Chef Jose Alonzo III, award-winning Sommelier, Chris Russo, and an exceptionally long list of accolades including Michelin Guide Plate of Distinction recognition and a “very good to excellent” rating by ZAGAT, the restaurant offers the perfect combination of sophistication and casual elegance, making it a must visit for culinary aficionados.

Nine-Ten Pan Roasted Local Halibut with snap peas, English peas, artichoke puree, onion flower, onion vinaigrette and shaved radish

(Courtesy)

For additional information, visit nine-ten.com. Nine-Ten Restaurant is located at 910 Prospect St., La Jolla, 92037; (858) 964-5400.

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.

