Golden Care keeping clients safe during pandemic

Concierge Care company Golden Care continues providing home care services to senior citizens in North County and throughout San Diego while taking precautions to protect them as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“A lot of our clients are requesting vaccinated caregivers,” said Porsha Vogt, a Rancho Santa Fe native who founded the company about eight years ago. “It was hard at first but now more and more of our caregivers are getting the vaccine, so that’s helping. But what’s scary is even with the vaccine, people are getting COVID with that variant. But that’s why even if they have the vaccine, we make them wear masks while they’re working just to take precautionary measures.”

Vogt, who attended R. Roger Rowe School and Torrey Pines High School, added that Golden Care’s caregivers also use hand sanitizer and gloves. If they’re feeling sick at all, the company has them stay home and get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

After working in finance for about 10 years in New York, Vogt realized she “wasn’t passionate about it at the end of the day.” Inspired by the relationship she had with her Aunt Alice, who had multiple sclerosis and died a little more than 20 years ago, Vogt decided to pivot to senior care.

“The more I learned about it, I just kind of fell in love with it,” she said. “It was the best of both worlds because I got to own my own company and then also work with seniors and help families.”

She and her family did not know about the home care options that could have helped her aunt.

“I think if we would’ve known, she would’ve lived a lot longer,” Vogt said.

Golden Care now serves a little more than 100 seniors throughout San Diego County. Some of the services they provide to seniors include light housekeeping, helping them bathe or shower, getting dressed, grocery shopping, and basic companionship.

“I think just with our reputation we get a lot of word-of-mouth referrals, and so from that it’s grown over the years,” Vogt said.

She added that the competition is tough, but the company attracts the best caregivers. Golden Care’s caregivers are licensed, bonded, insured and undergo background checks.

“We pay higher to our caregivers to attract a better quality of a caregiver and to provide that concierge care that seniors deserve,” Vogt said.

For more information, visit getgoldencare.com or call 760-828-5201.

