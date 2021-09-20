Ting bringing high-speed internet to Solana Beach, Encinitas

With construction finishing up in Solana Beach and continuing in Encinitas, Ting wants to bring internet speeds of about 1,000 megabits per second into the homes of local residents.

“We’re an ultra-fast, fiber internet provider,” said Jennifer Lasky, a Ting marketing manager. “We’re bringing a reliable, strong internet connection to help people balance everything they need, whether it’s working from home, learning from home, streaming. As demand grows, we want to make sure everybody has the technology they need.”

Ting’s first Solana Beach customers were enrolled about a year ago. The company has also been establishing relationships with local businesses and organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Ting is completing construction in Solana Beach, and will be continuing construction in Encinitas. (Courtesy)

“We love to partner with anybody and everybody that we can, because at Ting we do believe we are as good as the communities we serve,” Lasky said. “So we really try to find out what makes the community tick, how we can help the community be even better than when we found it, so we work with different organizations.”

And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have come to rely on their internet connections for work, school, leisure activities and everything in between.

“As people continue to find themselves having more and more things connected to the internet — it’s not just a cell phone or a computer anymore, a lot of times it’s the streaming going on at home, it’s our devices from our Alexas to a Peloton to our home security and Ring doorbells — things continue to grow, technology gets better and Ting is there to help bring that fast, reliable connection to make all those things work better, work faster,” Lasky said.

As internet connectivity becomes a more ubiquitous part of everyone’s lives, it becomes more important to close the digital divide that can inhibit families, especially children in school, when they don’t have easy and fast access to the internet.

“For the future, the options are endless of what people will be able to do with a fiber connection to their home,” Lasky said. “So this is really just the beginning. The other part of it is we really do believe in enclosing that digital divide. Everyone should have good access to reliable internet. So we’re constantly on the lookout for ways we can support underserved communities and make sure we have digital literacy, and that everybody not only has access to it but understands what the internet can do to make their lives better.”

She added that Ting also helps facilitate the virtual connections with family members that so many people have had to rely on throughout the pandemic.

“For a lot of people, being able to stay connected to their families right now is a really big thing,” she said. “Ting is bringing that internet connection to make sure that people stay in touch even when we can’t physically be present with each other.”

Solana Beach and Encinitas are part of a growing number of Ting Towns in California and throughout the nation since the company launched in 2012.

“It’s fiber, it’s light, it won’t erode like copper in the ground, which is traditionally how internet has been delivered to people’s homes, and that way you’re always connected,” Lasky said.

For more information, visit ting.com.

