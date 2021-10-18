Massage Concepts celebrates six years of success

Six years after opening at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, Massage Concepts owner Anne Chao credits the business philosophy: “If we do a great job and customers enjoy our services, they will come back.”

“We have a loyal following of clients, mostly from our neighborhood,” Chao added. “And six years later, we still believe in our original mission, and that’s to provide high quality therapeutic massage to our community at an affordable price in an unpretentious business environment.”

The therapists at Massage Concepts, woman-owned and operated, have accumulated large followings of their own and have played a large role in the company’s success.

“We have a team of friendly professional staff, most of them have been with us since the grand opening,” Chao said.

Jessie, who has been with Massage Concepts since its grand opening, is a certified massage therapist with more than 13 years of experience. She specializes in Swedish and deep tissue massage, sports massage, prenatal massage and reflexology.

Emily, who has been with Massage Concepts since 2016, specializes in Shiatsu therapy, deep tissue massage, neuromuscular massage, and TMJ relief massage. She works with many of the store’s clients who have an early stage of frozen shoulders, an ailment that can last from two to nine months. Motion restrictions caused by this affliction are usually minor, but shoulder pain and stiffness in the affected arms usually worsen with time. Working in combination with physician and physical therapist treatment, Emily helps clients alleviate their shoulder pain and prevent further decrease in shoulder range of motion.

“That prevents further decrease in the shoulder’s range of motion while the clients work with their doctors or physical therapists to treat it,” Chao said.

Linda, who joined Massage Concepts in 2017, has extensive training in Oriental medicine and holistic healing, including acupressure, trigger point and reflexology. She helps clients with lower back pain, sciatic pain, and pain with their arms and hands. One of Linda’s specialties is the store’s TechBuster massage, which combines a full body massage with particular emphasis on arms, wrists and hands.

“Many clients came with pain in their hands during the pandemic due to excessive use of phones and computers,” Chao said.

Other popular therapists at Massage Concepts include May, Jasmine, Cindy, Maggie, Nancy, Jenny, Michelle, Eva, Judy and Yolanda. They all have their own unique techniques and share a common passion to help clients improve their health and wellbeing.

Massage Concepts offers an easy online booking and quick, responsive personal texting tool to make scheduling as easy as possible. The company has earned many positive reviews on Yelp, Google, NextDoor and their 2021 award in San Diego Magazine’s Guide to the Best In San Diego.

The company does not require memberships or any other type of long-term commitment.

“We are firm believers that if you like us, you will be back,” Chao said.

Massage Concepts is located at 12925 El Camino Real, Suite J25, in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. For more information, visit massageconceptsdelmar.com.

-- Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.

