LifeSpan offers alternative options to improve balance and other health goals

LifeSpan program creator Dean Sbragia offers services in the areas of balance assessment and training, osteogenic loading and nautilus strength training for sarcopenia that offer patients alternative treatment options.

The range of services through the LifeSpan program help patients with improved balance, circulation, flexibility and helps them avoid the typical drugs that are prescribed. Many of the patients who benefit from LifeSpan are women ages 45 to 90 to deal with fractures and falls.

“We want a fall to be an embarrassment and not an emergency room visit,” said Sbragia, former CEO and chairman of the board for Nautilus commercial fitness and author of multiple patents in medical, fitness and workspace designs.

Sbragia, a certified dementia practitioner and a Montessori-certified dementia practitioner, also developed the Total Solutions medical delivery program that led to the Life Span program. He has been in the rehab program and product development business for about 40 years.

“We’ve taken what we’ve learned in the rehab community and brought it into a broader public offering, which means we can get to more people less expensively than we could through a traditional medical venue,” Sbragia said.

LifeSpan is located in Fallbrook and Rancho Santa Fe.

“What we have in Rancho Santa Fe is a comprehensive program for fall and fracture reduction, and that’s really a bane, particularly for older women,” Sbragia said.

LifeSpan services include bone strength, which increases bone density and balance with patented bioDensity, Korebalance and Power Plate program, which is popular among postmenopausal women; improving cognition, which documents the function of the six brain domains with an FDA-recognized acuity measurement tool and other acuity improvement exercises; and flexibility, which helps regain or improve flexibility by completing strength training and Power Plate stretching routines.

LifeSpan services include a number of other evidence-based programs for improving body composition, lowering blood sugar levels, increasing bone density and other health metrics that do not require drugs.

“Our whole overriding umbrella is developing products that address the challenges of aging, nonpharmacological and evidence-based,” Sbragia said.

He added that LifeSpan has “done it so that it’s affordable.”

“We’ve taken these modalities and programs that are typically available in medical practitioners offices and brought them into more of a retail space with technicians,” Sbragia said.

Part of Sbragia’s motivation for launching LifeSpan came from watching his father, a “hale and hearty 80-year-old,” die about 14 years ago from dementia. Before his father’s death, Sbragia said he was looking for a memory care home, but doctors said the condition was irreversible.

“It got me more in tune of what can we bring to the party to address these comorbidities of aging without the proliferation of drugs?” Sbragia said.

The goal going forward, he said, is to scale LifeSpan and promote the uniqueness of the services and that alternative options that potential patients might not have considered otherwise.

“We’re going to try to prove the model, that it works outside of traditional medicine and that it can be cost-effective,” Sbgaria said.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit lifespanhealth.me.