Le Macaron: a little something sweet at One Paseo

At Le Macaron in One Paseo, the best things in life are sweet.

Considered the gem of French pastry, their macarons are light, airy, bite-sized and chewy cookies made with love. The colorful confections are handcrafted with no preservatives, made with the finest gluten-free ingredients with the perfect texture, taste and shape.

Certified sweets lover Astha Saini opened Le Macaron, her first cafe, in December 2019 and had just a couple months under her belt as a new business owner when the pandemic hit.

Le Macaron treats (Courtesy of Le Macaron)

“We opened it because this is what I love to do,” Saini said. “COVID was certainly a very big blow but so far we have made it ok.”

She has done everything she can to adapt and keep the cafe open, including

adding custom order of traditional cakes as well as French macaron cakes to the menu about a year and a half ago. Cakes can be ordered to celebrate any occasion in flavors such as meringue, chocolate, raspberry, Gateau choco-coconut and the crowd-pleasing macaron cake.

Every day there are about 24 different flavors of macarons to choose from, a fun rainbow of colors inside the pink cafe. The Belgian chocolate, Sicilian pistachio, black vanilla from Madagascar and rose are extremely popular, but the favorite flavor changes all the time: “Some months people go crazy for mango!”

Saini said kids love the bubble gum flavor with its teal color and rainbow sprinkled filling.

Le Macaron offers a variety of creative desserts. (Courtesy of Le Macaron)

In addition to the macarons, they serve French gelato and a variety of French pastries like eclairs studded with gold stars, napoleons and beignets. Last year, they introduced a new line of chocolates with Dallman Fine Chocolates, local gourmet chocolates that come in decadent flavors such as the double sea salt caramel, mocha and even bacon.

Nespresso coffee is featured in all their signature European coffee drinks like Americanos, cappuccinos and more.

A lighting designer and artist at heart, Saini showcases local art in the cafe and she hopes to host an art reception the future: “That’s a huge part of the entire dream.”

A slightly hidden treasure, you can find Le Macaron in One Paseo’s Plaza West, across the street from the koi pond. A sweet macaron could be a great dessert after a meal at neighboring CAVA, pair beer from Harland Brewing (try a Sunken Isles IPA with a coconut or key lime strawberry macaron) or make for quick treat after a Vibe Flow Yoga class.

Visit Le Macaron at 3722 Paseo Place, Suite 1420 in Carmel Valley or https://lemacaron-us.com/del-mar

-- Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication.

