MB Fit Studio opens in Solana Beach

The new MB Fit Studio in Solana Beach integrates mind, body and fitness by incorporating a variety of exercise styles to improve the quality of life, health and longevity of its members.

The studio offers 14 classes throughout the week including aerial yoga, TRX suspension training, HIIT (high-intensity interval training), Pilates and barre, mat yoga, stretching, functional training and B Fit Kidz sessions for littles and tweens.

An aerial yoga class at MB Fit Studio. (Courtesy)

Owner and fitness director Mary Lou Schell brings 20 years of experience in fitness and physical therapy. She started her career as a physiotherapist in Los Angeles but became frustrated with the health insurance system: “The system was limited on how to educate people how to move better,” she said.

She decided to transition into the fitness industry, where she became certified in personal training and worked on the education side for TRX and EFI (the company that designed The Total Gym). Her work teaching and certifying instructors, coaches and personal trainers led her to live abroad in Spain, the United Kingdom, South America and Japan.

While she had helped run several fitness studios, she never imagined she would run her own brick and mortar studio, however, when the opportunity came up, she and her business partners decided to go for it.

The MB Fit team started planning around Thanksgiving 2021, took over the space on Dec. 1 and officially opened their doors on Feb. 1, “hustling all the way through.” The space, a former gym on Academy Drive, has been completely transformed, taking on a much lighter, airier and open feel.

“Because of my physical therapy background I want to show people how to move better and be able to manage their own body weight,” said Schell, who lives just miles from the studio. “I wanted to do something different because people need different and they need to get out and challenge themselves…they’re done with the regular.”

Aerial yoga is about as different as you can get. The class allows people to move their body into yoga poses feeling the support of the silk hammock anchored from the ceiling. The class focuses on flexibility, alignment, strength and control and ends in a “magical” floating savasana.

MB Fit’s classes are all meant to mix up your routine, taking an integrative approach to fitness and keeping the body moving in unique ways. The TRX suspension trainer class incorporates yoga, the HIIT class uses rowing machines and barre classes bring in traditional Pilates.

The most popular class so far has been the flex and stretch class, made unique because they use the Hypervolt massage tool. Schell said people are loving restoring and stretching their muscles using the Hypervolt, foam rollers and stretch bands.

“No matter what you’re doing, whether you’re very active or sitting at a desk all day, there are areas that are going to be sore and need some attention,” she said.

At MB Fit, Schell teaches everything but yoga, a discipline where she prefers to be a student in her practice. At the end of every class she teaches, she does a two-minute guided meditation to rest the body and allow all that hard work to “simmer”: “The most important thing for me is to be able to reset the mind,” she said.

The quiet minutes allow people to leave classes with their bodies rested and charged up.

MB Fit Studio also has a treatment room where they plan to offer bodywork such as acupuncture, massage and cupping—a place to rest, recover and prevent injuries. Personal training and personally designed nutrition programs are also available for members.

Just a month since opening, Schell is looking forward to continuing to build a faithful following at MB Fit and help more people reach their fitness goals: “Community is super important to me.”

MB Fit Studio is located at 811 Academy Drive in Solana Beach. For more information, visit mbfitstudio.com

