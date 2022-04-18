Skincare is a passion for Solana Beach’s I She Beauty

With I She Beauty and Health, owner and licensed esthetician Irina Shekhtman specializes in self-care and self-love. Located in Bella Sareena Spa in Solana Beach, she offers a full menu of hydrating facials, chemical peels, waxing, spray tanning, detox body wraps and makeup applications. Men, women and teens can benefit from her gentle touch and knowledge in a relaxing environment created to ease stress and maximize benefits.

A Carmel Valley resident, Shekhtman has 17 years of experience working with clients. Born in Ukraine, her family came to America when she was five years old and worked very hard to provide a quality life for her and her sister. A single mother, she now hopes to provide that same quality of life for her eight-year-old daughter Alexandra Aspen. The war in Ukraine has been heartbreaking for her as while many of her family and friends have been able to get out of the country, she still has family members living in Odessa.

Shekhtman started out in her career as a professional makeup artist, working for Christian Dior, YSL and Giorgio Armani.

“As I got older, my passion grew for skincare,” said Shekhtman. She no longer wanted to just hide skin issues with makeup, she wanted to educate people on how to take proper care of their skin, focused on providing each client with a very specific regimen that best fits their skin goals.

Shekhtman received her esthetician license from The Skin Academy of Orange County and she has been trained in the world-renowned sculptural facelifting technique developed by Yakov Gershkovich, a specialist in facial massage from Moscow and Israel. A favorite among celebs and royals, the sculptural facelift technique is a very deep facial massage that promotes deep relaxation of the facial musculature, improves microcirculation, stimulates lymph, and lifts and tones the appearance of the face.

“That’s my specialty right now,” said Shekhtman, one of only five estheticians in San Diego that knows this technique.

Shekhtman was fortunate to find the space in the Solana Beach location about a year ago. For now, I She Beauty is just herself but she is looking to expand and grow her business and hopefully one day own her own spa.

I She Beauty uses IMAGE Skincare, PCA, Cosmedix, Living Libations and organic natural oils in its facials. Each facial is customized to each person’s skin care goals and needs.

Her full body detox wrap is the ultimate self-care experience. It starts with a dry brush and oil body massage and then the client is wrapped in an infrared, heated sauna blanket: “You cook in there and sweat out all the toxins,” Shekhtman said of the wrap that works to slim, tone and detoxify. “It feels absolutely amazing.”

With her treatments, Shekhtman incorporates energy work and meditation, giving people the deep love everyone is looking for these days.

“I love it,” Shekhtman said of her business. “It brings me so much joy to help people feel good.”

I She Beauty is located on 128 E. Cliff Street in Solana Beach. For more information, contact (858) 649-3947 or ishebeautyandhealth.com

