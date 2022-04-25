Dentistry in The Ranch emerging from pandemic with focus on usual family-oriented service

Dentistry in The Ranch, which has a longstanding reputation for working on beautiful smiles in Rancho Santa Fe and the surrounding area, is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and returning to the normal family-oriented service

“We pride ourselves in individual dental treatment tailored to each patient’s needs and desires,” said Dr. Alexander George, the owner of Dentistry in the Ranch who is originally from Pasadena and returned to the West Coast after going to school in Michigan. “We still focus on treating each patient as if they’re family and not just another patient walking in the door.

George, who has a wife and three daughters, did his general practice residency at the VA in La Jolla and worked as an associate dentist in San Diego for six years.

“Patients are starting to come back and the office is starting to feel a little more normal, more predictable workflow,” George said. “We still have to wear masks here, as all of our employees do, but pretty much everyone feels comfortable coming back in now, so that’s good.”

The various dental needs that Dentistry in The Ranch handles include everything from hygiene maintenance visits to implant placement, complex mouth rehabilitation, teeth grinding, comprehensive bite analysis and other more advanced procedures. Oral cancer screenings can also save lives when the symptoms are noticed early.

George said that Dentistry in The Ranch likes to “look at perfecting dentistry as the entire mouth applies.”

Dentistry in The Ranch consists of George, one hygienist, two assistants and one front office member. George said when the pandemic began that he and the staff were going “above and beyond” in taking precautions to protect staff and patients.

Some of those precautions included stocking up on personal protective equipment and maintaining a low volume of patients in the office. George added that patients can contact the office if they have any specific concerns about making an appointment during the pandemic.

George purchased Dentistry in The Ranch from Clayton Cooke, a dentist who served the community for decades and was regularly recognized as one of the top local dentists. Cooke’s accolades include multiple wins for Best Dentist in North Coast San Diego Reader’s Choice poll.

George said he believes that one of the great parts about this dental practice is that its patient population is a small group, and everyone gets treated like family.

“A lot of places can say that, but we can actually do it,” George said.

Over the years, patients have said they are “more than happy with the care and work I received,” and that they have received the “best personalized and professional dental care.”

Dentistry in The Ranch is located at 16081 San Dieguito Rd., Rancho Santa Fe (Del Rayo Village Shopping Center). For more information, visit dentistryintheranch.com, 858-756-5888.