Business Spotlight: SpineZone clinics offer alternative treatments for back, neck pain

Back and joint pain are so common that medical reports estimate four out of every five people will suffer from it during their life. Two brothers who are also physicians have launched SpineZone medical clinics with a holistic approach to help relieve some of that pain.

Drs. Kamshad Raiszadeh and Kian Raiszadeh oversee SpineZone, which works with patients through online technology and clinical treatments to stabilize muscles and increase flexibility.

The brothers said they strive to treat their patients without surgery or opioid use.

There are 10 SpineZone clinics — nine in San Diego and one in Orange County. Newer clinics in Rancho Bernardo, which opened March 1, San Marcos, Sorrento Valley and Eastlake/Chula Vista joined the established clinics in Del Mar, Encinitas, La Mesa, Mission Valley, Oceanside and Santa Ana.

Kamshad Raiszadeh, who has 20 years of experience with a broad range of spinal surgeries, founded SpineZone in 2005. His brother, who has spent more than six years in sport medicine, joined in 2015.

Kamshad Raiszadeh, chief medical officer at SpineZone, completed medical school at UC San Francisco, orthopedic surgery residency at UC Davis and his fellowship at the Hospital for Joint Diseases/NYU in New York City. Raiszadeh said over time he noticed a dramatic increase in patients turning to surgery for treatment of neck and low back pain. But many were not getting their desired long-term results, he said.

“By treating the whole person, and the various and complex causes of pain in the body, we found we could decrease surgeries and increase the patients’ quality of life long term,” he said.

Kian Raiszadeh, CEO of SpineZone (Courtesy photo )

Kian Raiszadeh, CEO of SpineZone, graduated from UC Berkeley and completed medical school at UC San Diego, and now works as a sports medicine physician at Kaiser Permanente’s San Marcos Medical Center. He said across the industry, he believed patients were being overtreated with surgery, imaging and medication for back and neck pain.

He founded a software company that focuses on helping patients manage their chronic conditions, but said joining forces with his brother was the best strategy. He still sees patients several days a month at Kaiser Permanente to keep his skills sharp, he said.

The SpineZone treatment begins with the patient’s first visit.

“We offer a very customized, hands-on approach, beginning with an initial evaluation that takes about 60 minutes to complete,” Kian Raiszadeh said.

The evaluation covers everything from the patient’s strength and posture to nutrition and emotions.

“Our clinics have medical grade equipment allowing them to get very specific strength data, for example,” he said.

After the evaluation, a custom, comprehensive treatment plan designed to provide pain relief is started that includes a health coach for patients.

“Our medical team evaluates the progress of every patient on a weekly basis and they can step in and recommend any needed services,” Raiszadeh said.

Medical oversight in the form of customized care and one-on-one services for issues with diet, sleep, nutrition and opioid use complete the SpineZone experience.

“Many times, patients come in our clinics desperate for help, but they aren’t being given the right tools, Raiszadeh said.

A number of factors need to be addressed, such as strengthening core muscles, the mind/body connection and nutrition, Kamshad Raiszadeh said.

For many patients, fear or other factors can cause avoidant behavior and lead to downward spirals, he said. Nutritional factors, such as weight control, muscle building and an anti-inflammatory diet, also need to be addressed for many patients to feel pain relief.

Raiszadeh put much of this information into a book, “Take Back Control,” in which he dispenses practical advice and tools for those suffering chronic back and neck pain. The book is sold on www.amazon.comand www.takebackcontrol.com.

“I can give most patients an option other than surgery,” he said. “We call this slow medicine. Stick with us for six to 10 weeks and you’ll see a difference. Everyone is on one team, helping to manage your condition.”

SpineZone is aligned with physicians at Sharp Health, Scripps Health and Providence, and the group’s online program has expanded nationally. The brothers have plans to expand their clinics throughout California and beyond.

SpineZone Del Mar can be reached at 858-704-2713; the Del Mar clinic is located at 12865 Pointe Del Mar Way, Suite 190, Del Mar CA 92014. SpineZone Encinitas can be reached at 760-652-3362; the Encinitas Clinic is located at 285 N El Camino Real, Suite 105, Encinitas CA 92024. Patients can schedule at any clinic by calling 844-316-7979. For more information, visit: www.SpineZone.com or the Facebook page.

