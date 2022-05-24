The BXNG Club’s pioneering community for Solana Beach Club

The BXNG Club (BXNG), a revolutionary leader in combat sports and fitness, announced their newest location at the beginning of April in the coastal town of Solana Beach. As of April 30, 2022, BXNG acquired long-time respected Fit Athletic and officially added their third overall location. This is BXNG’s second acquisition within the last two years. Solana Beach includes 17,000 sq. ft. indoor and 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor space. While BXNG is committed to bringing the ultimate experience for their members, they are most actively devoting energy and time to integrating into the Solana Beach community.

BXNG is a community-based brand that has been determined to learn, create and positively impact the Solana Beach area. Within just days of being welcomed to Solana Beach, BXNG hosted a meet and greet event to invite questions and authentic conversation, outdoor Saturday workouts with healthy snacks and drinks, introduced themselves to their neighboring businesses and is actively scheduling events more regularly.

The vision for Solana Beach is set to transform into a dedicated weight training area, sleek BJJ matted training section, two boxing rings with a customized bag rack, an indoor cycling studio and group training room, and a recovery studio to complete the ultimate well-rounded fitness experience. The newest fitness mecca in Solana Beach is expected to serve 2,000 members and will also include locker rooms, showers, saunas, and a members’ lounge.

The BXNG Club in Solana Beach is scheduled for opening in June 2022.

With their unique formula of combining authentic combat sports, supreme coaching and luxury design since 1999, The BXNG Club has become a San Diego way of life. BXNG views their facilities as a true work-of-art with limitless design concepts, intentional strategy for member experience, and inimitable energy that interjects into a community staple.

“The BXNG Club in Solana Beach represents an important type of synergy that is connected with true listening to our member base and learning our new community. It has been a long-time company goal to reach Northern San Diego and deliver our services with an unprecedented approach,” said former janitor and current CEO of The BXNG Club Artem Sharoshkin. “With being just walking distance to the water, we are excited to bring another layer to our aesthetic and overall perspective. We are eager to learn more about the Solana Beach community and begin partnering with local businesses for creative events that bring value and fun at the same time.

“The BXNG Club offers a wide lineup of programs taught by world-class coaches ranging from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, yoga, strength training, cycling, high-intensity interval training, and more. With over 100 classes a week - we take unlimited classes very seriously.”

The BXNG Club is currently in its pre-sale phase for BXNG Solana Beach and is scheduled for opening in June 2022 (address: 511 Hwy 101, Solana Beach, 92075).

Visit TheBXNGClub.com for more information.

