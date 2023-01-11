Jackson Design & Remodeling forecasts top home interior design trends for 2023

Business Spotlight:

Jackson Design & Remodeling’s award-winning team of designers and architects has revealed its annual list of the top home interior design trends for the new year.

While 2022 trends focused on redefining what “home” is, 2023 will continue to build on that theme, embracing truly personal surroundings by mixing styles, balancing innovation with the familiar and experimenting with eclectic ideas.

“The vision of home as a serene retreat is clear in the 2023 trend forecast, with luxurious simplicity integrated in every room,” according to Jackson Design & Remodeling senior interior designer Jen Pinto. “Classics are on the rise again, with a fresh look at traditional elements, including dark woods, terrazzo tile and pops of paprika.”

Color trends this year are vibrant and empowering. Pantone unveiled “Viva Magenta” as its 2023 Color of the Year, describing it as full of “vim and vigor.”

Each year, Jackson Design & Remodeling’s design team, which has been featured in major national media including The Wall Street Journal, Dwell, HGTV and Architectural Digest, shares its list of top interior design trends.

Here’s a look at the predictions for the coming months:

Wellness and serenity: Self-care begins at home in designs that emphasize well-being and calm, from creating indoor and outdoor living spaces for morning yoga and meditation to transforming a master bedroom into a tranquil oasis for crucial sleeping hours.

Return to tradition: Comfort often comes from what we find familiar. Traditional design lends a sense of history and coziness to the home, and more is expected in 2023, particularly in the kitchen.

Appealing arches: Modern angles are giving way to the classic softness and grace of curves and arches. Look for this trend in doorways and other architectural elements.

Luxe laundry rooms: Every room in the home gets a splash of luxury this year, and the laundry room is no exception. We’ll see larger, “smarter” appliances, custom sinks, laundry chutes and design that sparkles with texture and color.

Bars and wine closets: Entertaining at home with a collection of wines and cocktails is the ultimate in relaxed elegance. This year’s bars and wine closets will be more elaborate in details and grand in scale.

Dark woods: Connected to the trend toward traditional design, dark woods can feel refreshingly bold and substantial. Natural woods and custom craftsmanship bring this trend to life.

Pops of paprika: Midcentury design makes an appearance in 2023 in the popularity of this spicy and warm hue, ideal for adding a dash of color to neutral spaces.

Cute coquette: HGTV describes this emerging trend emphasizing pastels, white furniture and gold accessories as a “vintage-inspired, soft and girly look that’s inspired by the Tumblr girl aesthetic oh so popular in the early aughts.”

Micro luxury: Luxury in a small space often makes the most dazzling impression. Powder rooms maxed out with sumptuous wallpaper, lighting and tile design perfectly embody this fun trend.

At your service: Butler’s pantries are trending again and reminding everyone how much easier this once-ubiquitous home feature makes meal prepping, bulk storage and entertaining.

Terrazzo chic: The popularity of terrazzo has spanned several generations, with Gen Z as the latest enthusiasts. While best known as flooring in midcentury homes, recent iterations can be found on vases and lamps, wallpaper and other home details.

Timeless white kitchens: The classic white kitchen is definitely in the spotlight again, a winner in homes from traditional to ultra-modern.

To see example trends, visit pinterest.com/jdrsandiego. To learn more about remodeling or building a new home, attend JDR’s free seminar at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Jackson Design & Remodeling, 4797 Mercury St., Kearny Mesa, or call (858) 707-7843. RSVP is required at JacksonDesignandRemodeling.com.

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this publication. ◆