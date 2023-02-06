Hall Private Wealth Advisors – Making a difference in clients’ lives

Hall Private Wealth Advisors (HPWA), a San Diego-based wealth-management practice, has helped hundreds of investors take action with regard to their financial planning needs and to make sense of the increasingly complicated investment landscape that tends to cause anxiety. The firm has had a healthy rate of growth of new clients, primarily through referrals from existing clients who appreciate the firm’s straightforward approach to asset management.

The company’s founder, Russell Hall, believes in financial literacy but he doesn’t speak the language of industry jargon or complex financial packaging. He and his firm offer clear explanations and common-sense advice to their clients. Hall considers his clients like family, and the firm’s advisors are counseled to nurture relationships and proactively communicate during good and bad markets.

Russel Hall, Founder and Managing Director of Hall Private Wealth Advisors

(Copyright of Hall Private Wealth Advisors)

“We spend a lot of time identifying ways to improve clarity regarding our clients’ financial well-being, and often highlight issues seen with competitors who tend to place people into conflicted, heavy fee, underperforming programs,” he says. “Financial planning, consolidation, simplification and wealth management are our main areas of focus, but we also advise on philanthropic and tax-savings strategies along with succession-plan coordination.”

Hall says many clients request that they coordinate meetings with their other trusted advisors such as their CPAs, estate planners, bankers, real estate agents, and insurance providers. “That collaboration benefits the client by creating a holistic asset-management plan, and it keeps everyone on the same page.”

“Many investors become complacent with their financial advisor relationship and aren’t aware of their returns versus relevant benchmarks,” Hall explains. “Fees can add up quickly. That’s why we offer a complimentary portfolio analysis. It’s an easy step we can take with any prospective client to determine what they are paying and what their current portfolio risk looks like.”

Hall says the firm strives to differentiate itself from other financial firms in a number of ways. “First off, for typical relationships, Hall Private Wealth acts as a fiduciary and is beholden to operate in our clients’ best interest. We believe our commitment to alignment, transparency and fairness are the best ways to serve that interest. We also believe in fair pricing, offering low and all-inclusive prices without the hidden fees and costs you’ll find with many other financial institutions. We provide a simplified experience by providing customized reports highlighting key metrics we feel our clients should be paying attention to. Finally, we pride ourselves on providing concierge-level service, hands-on attention to detail and incredible responsiveness.”

HPWA uses several strategies to maximize clients’ portfolios. For example, the firm utilizes securities such as stocks and bonds rather than actively-managed mutual funds because, Hall says, “we find that most active managers don’t perform in line with the respective index or benchmarks. We utilize in-house research, as this helps reduce or eliminate managed-fund fees and conflicts of interest, plus it allows us to switch gears quickly to capture opportunities or read warning signals and make changes based on current conditions and trends. We absorb trading costs and account fees, and we don’t solicit illiquid products like limited partnerships which contain hidden charges.

Hall says his typical clients are high-profile families, corporate executives and business owners who have had multiple exits and people who have inherited or received money through a settlement. “We’ve found that our clients have become more sophisticated through our own efforts to promote their financial literacy as well as the wealth of information to be found online,” explains Hall, “and are trending younger as we see more high-income earners across the nation join our firm by way of referral from existing clients.”

The firm has six full-time employees + intern(s), and over 100 years of combined wealth management experience among its employees. The firm’s advisors are actively involved in the community they serve and support local organizations such as the Salk Institute, Nufund Venture Group, Operation for Hope, and Women on Boards, among others. Over at least two decades, Hall has hired nearly 40+ student interns to support the students in learning about research and marketing. The schools include USD, SDSU, Stanford, Duke, UNC Chapel Hill and others.

The firm does not set an asset minimum, as their advisors are tasked with trying to help people find a good solution whether they become a client or not. For inquiries or to schedule a complimentary consultation, call (858) 263-1677 or visit Hall Private Wealth Advisors website at https://hallpwa.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support this newspaper.

Investment advisory services offered through Hall Private Wealth Advisors, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Securities offered through M.S. Howells & Co. a registered broker/dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC. Neither entity is affiliated. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice and are not intended as investment advice or to predict future performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial professional before making any investment decision. This information is designed to provide general information on the subjects covered. It is not, however, intended to provide specific legal or tax advice and cannot be used to avoid tax penalties or to promote, market, or recommend any tax plan or arrangement.