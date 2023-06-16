BluPeak Credit Union includes water-related causes in its mission to give back

With a people-over-profits approach that includes lower fees and a commitment to give back to the local community, BluPeak Credit Union has pledged to support access to clean water by donating 1% of its revenue in 2023 to water-related causes.

BluPeak Credit Union, formerly known as University & State Employees Credit Union, was founded in 1936 and is open to people in San Diego, Alameda, Sacramento, Santa Clara and Yolo counties.

“We felt the need to rebrand to pull away from just being seen as university and school employees, and being available for everybody,” said Kevin O’Brien, the vice president of marketing at BluPeak Credit Union.

That rebrand includes a presence in the communities they serve.

“It’s something that we felt a need to do to not only provide a great banking alternative to financial institutions as a credit union but to make a bigger impact in the world,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien added that water is “something that everyone needs, just like everyone needs solid financial advice,” which led to the water-related focus for this year.

BluPeak Credit Union has already started donating each full new membership fee to Water for People, a global nonprofit organization that works in countries all over the world to address the water crisis. The cause also provides assistance to households in the United States that lack access to water that meets federal safety standards.

BluPeak Credit Union prides itself on being involved in other ways too, such as supporting the San Diego Loyal’s “Together San Diego” volunteer arm. That partnership mobilized more than 1,000 volunteer hours for youth soccer camps, gardening projects, food distribution and more than 30 other events in 2022.

“We felt the need to be more than just a credit union and really make an impact in our community beyond being supportive of community events and community schools and organizations,” O’Brien said. “More so, how can we make a difference in the world that stretches beyond just San Diego and Northern California where we have branches?”

BluPeak Credit Union also offers a wide array of financial services to meet the needs of all customers, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, insurance, investment services and loans.

“We don’t see them as just dollars as maybe a larger financial institution might,” O’Brien said. “We really want to care for them. We understand where they are in their life, we’ve known them for many years. Whether it be in-branch advice or digital advice or customer service lines, we always look to understand them as a person first and understand where they are in their life so we can then provide the best service for them for their needs.”

BluPeak Credit Union has more than 60,000 members, five branches and $1.2 billion in assets. Its corporate headquarters is located at 10120 Pacific Highlands Blvd. in San Diego. For more information, visit blupeak.com.

