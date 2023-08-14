Coastal Skin and Eye Institute welcomes two new doctors to serve Encinitas, Carmel Valley and other local communities

With new members of the team in place, Coastal Skin and Eye Institute is looking to expand its reach in serving the dermatological, ophthalmological and other needs of the community in and around Carmel Valley and Encinitas.

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute has been a leading dermatology and ophthalmology practice in North County, San Diego. (Courtesy of Coastal Skin and Eye Institute)

The practice has been a leading dermatology and ophthalmology practice in North County, San Diego.

“We do both the dermatology and esthetics side, and we also have optometry,” said April Lynne Dionela, practice manager at Coastal Skin and Eye Institute.

Two new doctors with the practice will help carry out that mission.

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute offers a wide variety of services. (Courtesy of Coastal Skin and Eye Institute)

Dr. Sucharita Boddu, a board-certified dermatologist, specializes in cosmetic dermatology (botox and fillers), alopecia (hair loss), laser dermatology, general dermatology, and skin cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Boddu graduated summa cum laude with a dual science and arts degree from Stevens Institute of Technology. She received her medical degree from New York University School of Medicine, followed by a dermatology residency at the Cleveland Clinic.

Another addition is Dr. Connor Caldwell, a board-certified optometrist, who pursued a bachelor’s degree in integrative physiology from the University of Colorado. He was also one of 50 students selected for the Arizona College of Optometry.

In San Diego, with more than 200 sunny days every year, regular checks for skin cancer at the Coastal Skin and Eye Institute can catch the disease when simpler, less invasive treatments are still possible. Making note of any abnormalities during self-checks at home is also an important part of the process.

The Coastal Skin and Eye Institute can also help with acne, exfoliation for whiteheads and blackheads, prescription and topical medications, and other services.

The practice also provides eye examinations, including testing for issues such as glaucoma and macular degeneration. It can also help with the process of selecting eyeglasses.

Overall, patient testimonials have praised the Coastal Skin and Eye Institute for having a “super friendly” staff, having “a wide spectrum of services ranging from general skin care to cosmetic procedures,” having “the best service in my 20 year history of buying eyewear,” and for having a staff that makes you “really feel that you are in good and safe hands.”

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute has locations at 5550 Carmel Mountain Rd., Suite 206, in Carmel Valley and 477 N. El Camino Real, Suite C300, in Encinitas.

Hours at the Carmel Valley office are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and hours at the Encinitas office are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coastal Skin and Eye Institute also accepts multiple insurance options.

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute’s Carmel Valley office serves the dermatology side of the business, and the Encinitas office takes care of the ophthalmology.

“We want to service the Carmel Valley, Encinitas area,” Dionela said.

Coastal Skin and Eye Institute will also be debuting a more patient-focused website. Patients can use the website for booking appointments, scheduling consultations and other information about their skin and eye care needs.

For more information, visit https://www.coastalskineye.com/

