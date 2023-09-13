‘Helping people feel better about themselves’: Skin & Vein Center West brings its dermatology services to La Jolla

Dr. Eric Seiger (left) and physician assistant Kyle Kasper of Skin & Vein Center West are available in La Jolla for a variety of dermatology and cosmetic procedures.

Skin & Vein Center West, which expanded to the West Coast four months ago at 8950 Villa La Jolla Drive, is looking to continue its decades of experience in dermatology services in La Jolla.

The fourth location of the business is the first outside Michigan, where leader Dr. Eric Seiger spends most of his time.

After spending many weekends at his home in Rancho Santa Fe the past several years, Seiger obtained his California license in the past year and opened an office in La Jolla to “do what I love, which is helping people feel better about themselves,” he said.

To learn more, the following questions were posed to Seiger:

Q. When did your business start? Who founded it? What is its mission?

A. Seiger founded Skin & Vein Center in 1990. “I’ve been a dermatologist and a cosmetic surgeon for 33 years,” he said. “It’s the best job in the world.”

Q. What services do you offer?

A. The office offers “no wait” dermatology services including fillers, Botox, chemical peels, photo facials, microneedling and more.

Seiger is in La Jolla one week a month to perform face-lifts and other cosmetic procedures.

Skin & Vein Center’s team in La Jolla includes Kyle Kasper and Caitlin Harris. (Dr. Eric Seiger)

Q. What makes you and/or your company unique compared with similar businesses?

A. “I do these mini face-lifts ... in the office so it’s safer than a plastic surgeon taking a patient to the hospital [and using] general anesthesia, which has an attached risk to it,” he said. “And we’re not cutting their muscles, we’re just tightening their muscles so they look refreshed but like themselves 10 years younger.

“Most people feel good enough to go out three days after our surgery. They get their stitches out in a week. They don’t have any drains like plastic surgery.”

In addition, Seiger said, the center keeps “the prices lower than anyone else because I want to make a difference for people who can’t normally afford to get cosmetic surgery. I love to bring a big smile and joy to people’s hearts.”

Q. What’s new with the business that you want everyone to know about?

A. Skin & Vein Center in La Jolla is offering specials on lip filler and Botox at half the regular $600 price. “We’d love people to come in just to check us out,” Seiger said.

Q. What do you want local residents to know?

A. “We can’t wait to meet them. I love La Jolla and this area,” Seiger said. “I think anyone that comes in will not only love the results but they’ll enjoy the staff and love our facility.”

Skin & Vein Center West is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Call (619) 704-2100 or visit skinandvein.com.

— Business Spotlight features enterprises that support this publication.