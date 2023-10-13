Food Made Fresh delivers nutritious, prepared meals weekly

Food Made Fresh delivers healthy and delicious meals directly to your door each week, hoping to improve people’s lives by fueling the body with what it needs: well-sourced, hand-crafted meals made from quality, real ingredients.

At Food Made Fresh, they focus on sourcing only the best and most local, like non-GMO, organic produce and hormone/antibiotic-free meats. They never use hydrogenated oils, refined sugars, artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Owner and chef Chrissy Weir, a mother of two, has a “real deal story of grit.” Hers is a story of following a true passion and building her dream alongside the reality of owning a small business.

Originally from Thousand Oaks, she came to San Diego in 2006 to study psychology at UC San Diego. But after graduating, she and a friend decided to start a food blog that would grow to be life-changing. Weir found she enjoyed it so much that she wanted to make food her main thing, not just something on the side. She got her start doing meal prep for a small client list. As she wanted to learn more about nutrition, healing and hormone health, she studied with the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and became a certified holistic health coach and nutritionist.

Weir was 25 years old when she took over Food Made Fresh from its original founder, going full steam ahead and learning as she went along. When she took over, the focus for the meals was more on a ratio of carbs to proteins to fats. “I found that to be an archaic way of looking at nutrition and fueling the body,” Weir said. “I switched things over with my expertise and pushed more toward intuitive eating.”

She believes that when you put the right things into your body in the right amounts, your body responds in amazing ways.

Her small business grew through word of satisfied mouths, and she eventually was able to add staff and move out of the original Miramar kitchen to Bressi Ranch in Carlsbad.

While meal delivery services are extremely popular now, that wasn’t the case when she took over in 2013.

“It’s really crazy to see how big of a market it is,” said Weir, noting she doesn’t see the others all as competition. “People want local, they want to buy stuff that is sourced and made in their own city. There is room for everybody in this sphere.”

Food Made Fresh offers a lot of different types of meals to accommodate different lifestyles and specific diets, in order to serve as many people as they can. Each week they usually have about 4-5 entrees, 2-3 salads and grain bowls, a few breakfast options and always one baked good. They also offer in-house baked protein bars and energy bites, and cleansing detox drinks. The meals arrive fresh, not frozen, with healthy generous portions.

“Everything is beyond delicious but best of all is walking in the door and having something fresh and ready to eat,” read an online review from Deb in Encinitas. “Not only have we lost weight but we’re saved a lot of money not going to the store and buying more than we need.”

While they have played around with the idea of a subscription option, as Weir said: “People just need food when they want it.” Once the menu posts, customers have to order by Thursday as much as they want for that coming week, it can be one meal or five. Food Made Fresh only delivers meals on Monday and all meals are good through Friday.

Weir herself doesn’t like to eat the same thing every day so her kitchen team has a lot of fun continually recipe testing and adding in new options to the menu. New tastes recently included matcha chia pudding with strawberry compote, a spring roll bowl and lemon cloud overnight oats.

“I love our kitchen. The atmosphere is awesome because we’re interested more in nourishing and fueling with good quality food,” Weir said. “All of the chefs and team are all really wellness oriented so it really comes through in the food. It’s a really collaborative space, an uplifting and positive place for people to come together with their ideas.”

Food Made Fresh has maintained the delivery area from the original Miramar location and delivers to most of San Diego County, all along I-15 as well as coastal North County, up to Oceanside and down to Coronado. Learn more at https://www.foodmadefresh.com/

— Business Spotlight features enterprises that support this publication.