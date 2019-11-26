Advertisement
On the day that it had to cancel its Thanksgiving Thursday racing card due to predicted storms, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club took a semantical stab at looking on the bright side.
Mike Davis and Ingrid Johnson are on a mission to empower people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease with their new Rock Steady Boxing program in Carmel Valley.
Canyon Crest Academy math teacher Brian Shay was recently named one of six state finalists for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation’s highest honor for teachers.
The Solana Ranch School EnviroHawks are keeping a watchful eye over plastic waste on their campus.
After a contentious two hours of public comment at Del Mar Heights Elementary School Nov. 14, Torrey Pines Community Planning Board members prepared to vote on a new traffic signal at Mercado Drive.
There’s no greater proof of San Diego’s famously fair weather than this: In 82 years, the Del Mar race track has never lost a single day of horse racing to inclement weather.
Authorities Friday, Nov. 15, offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a 39-year-old man last week in a Del Mar alley.
Open Door Program cuts tuition in half for kindergarten and ninth graders in 2020/2021
Pacific Social replaces Westroot Tavern, which Cohn took over last June and gradually revamped over a five-month period
San Diego police are investigating a report that a man in a parked car exposed himself to students near Carmel Valley Middle School Wednesday morning, Nov. 13.
For the second year in a row, Geppetto’s in Del Mar Highlands Town Center was selected as the go-to destination for an anonymous philanthropist to purchase $50,561 worth of toys to donate to the Marine Toys for Tots.
Solana Beach residents spoke out against a San Dieguito Union High School District proposal to build a new district office that would take away field space on the Earl Warren Middle School campus.
The Galaxy Girls, a local First Lego League team, had an out-of-this-world finish at their first-ever competitive tournament on Nov. 10.
A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized with a brain bleed Thursday night, Nov. 7, after being struck by a teen driver earlier in the day in Carmel Valley, police said.
Carmel Valley residents are asking for changes that will improve pedestrian safety in their neighborhood.
Del Mar ballerina Remy Loren earned top placement at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition.
After hearing the testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee for the impeachment inquiry, U.S.
Francisca Vasconcelos graduated from Torrey Pines High before enrolling at MIT
The Santa Fe Irrigation District is moving forward with a proposed three-year rate plan that would raise total revenue for the district by 3 percent per year over the next three years, beginning early next year, through rate increases and changes in the district’s rate structure.
Several years ago, Canyon Crest Academy senior Avery Kay suggested that her grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease and had broken her hip after falling in a cemetery, wear a Life Alert.
The Solana Beach City Council looked at three possible options at its Nov. 20 meeting to upgrade the Marine Safety Center at Fletcher Cove, which was built in the 1940s.
An Encinitas property owner has filed a lawsuit against The Ray, a recently approved 35-unit hotel project, over concerns about noise, parking and other alleged violations under the California Environmental Quality Act.
The Solana Vista School rebuild is ready to go as the Solana Beach School District board approved the scope, timeline and budget for construction to kick off in June 2020.
The Clean Energy Alliance, a new Community Choice Energy program launched by the cities of Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad, will hold a public hearing Dec. 19 on its implementation plan.
Sixteen above-ground cabinets need to be installed throughout Solana Beach as part of a proposed citywide fiber optic network, and city staff will be conducting outreach to help determine the locations and designs for each one.
