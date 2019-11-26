Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Nov. 26, 2019
Del Mar cancels Thanksgiving racing; 7 turf stakes set for final two days of meet
Del Mar cancels Thanksgiving racing; 7 turf stakes set for final two days of meet
On the day that it had to cancel its Thanksgiving Thursday racing card due to predicted storms, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club took a semantical stab at looking on the bright side.
Rock Steady Boxing aims to knock out Parkinson’s symptoms
Rock Steady Boxing aims to knock out Parkinson’s symptoms
Mike Davis and Ingrid Johnson are on a mission to empower people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease with their new Rock Steady Boxing program in Carmel Valley.
Canyon Crest math educator named finalist for Presidential Award for Excellence
Canyon Crest math educator named finalist for Presidential Award for Excellence
Canyon Crest Academy math teacher Brian Shay was recently named one of six state finalists for the 2019 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the nation’s highest honor for teachers.
Solana Ranch EnviroHawks promote Zero Waste Lunch Days at district schools
Solana Ranch EnviroHawks promote Zero Waste Lunch Days at district schools
The Solana Ranch School EnviroHawks are keeping a watchful eye over plastic waste on their campus.
Torrey Pines Community Planning Board OKs light at Del Mar Heights and Mercado
Torrey Pines Community Planning Board OKs light at Del Mar Heights and Mercado
After a contentious two hours of public comment at Del Mar Heights Elementary School Nov. 14, Torrey Pines Community Planning Board members prepared to vote on a new traffic signal at Mercado Drive.
Latest Del Mar News
    Del Mar ballerina takes second place in Youth America Grand Prix
    Del Mar ballerina takes second place in Youth America Grand Prix
    Del Mar ballerina Remy Loren earned top placement at the Youth America Grand Prix ballet competition.
    Levin addresses impeachment inquiry at Solana Beach town hall
    Levin addresses impeachment inquiry at Solana Beach town hall
    After hearing the testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee for the impeachment inquiry, U.S.
    San Diego engineering whiz chosen to be a Rhodes Scholar
    San Diego engineering whiz chosen to be a Rhodes Scholar
    Francisca Vasconcelos graduated from Torrey Pines High before enrolling at MIT
    Santa Fe Irrigation District proposes raising rates by 9 percent over three years
    Santa Fe Irrigation District proposes raising rates by 9 percent over three years
    The Santa Fe Irrigation District is moving forward with a proposed three-year rate plan that would raise total revenue for the district by 3 percent per year over the next three years, beginning early next year, through rate increases and changes in the district’s rate structure.
    Canyon Crest Academy student receives patent for medical device cover
    Canyon Crest Academy student receives patent for medical device cover
    Several years ago, Canyon Crest Academy senior Avery Kay suggested that her grandmother, who has Parkinson’s disease and had broken her hip after falling in a cemetery, wear a Life Alert.
    Solana Beach council considers design options for revamped Marine Safety Center
    Solana Beach council considers design options for revamped Marine Safety Center
    The Solana Beach City Council looked at three possible options at its Nov. 20 meeting to upgrade the Marine Safety Center at Fletcher Cove, which was built in the 1940s.
    Lawsuit filed against Encinitas hotel project
    Lawsuit filed against Encinitas hotel project
    An Encinitas property owner has filed a lawsuit against The Ray, a recently approved 35-unit hotel project, over concerns about noise, parking and other alleged violations under the California Environmental Quality Act.
    School board approves new budget for Solana Vista rebuild
    School board approves new budget for Solana Vista rebuild
    The Solana Vista School rebuild is ready to go as the Solana Beach School District board approved the scope, timeline and budget for construction to kick off in June 2020.
    Clean Energy Alliance to hold hearing for implementation plan
    Clean Energy Alliance to hold hearing for implementation plan
    The Clean Energy Alliance, a new Community Choice Energy program launched by the cities of Solana Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad, will hold a public hearing Dec. 19 on its implementation plan.
    Solana Beach prepares for 16 fiber optic cabinets
    Solana Beach prepares for 16 fiber optic cabinets
    Sixteen above-ground cabinets need to be installed throughout Solana Beach as part of a proposed citywide fiber optic network, and city staff will be conducting outreach to help determine the locations and designs for each one.
