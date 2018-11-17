Del Mar gives spirited send-off for Komen 3-Day walkers

The Del Mar Village welcomed the Susan G. Komen 3 Day walkers in Nov. 16 with cheers, music and lots of high fives, fist bumps and smiles. Along the official cheering station on Camino Del Mar, businesses such as Design Line Interiors decked out their storefronts in festive pink, feather boas and bras. Torrey Pines High School cheerleaders also came out for the morning to show support for the walkers who started their three-day, 60-mile journey that began at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.