Amanda Post Track Meet to be held June 1

The track meet honors the memory of Amanda Post, who died in a tragic car accident in 2010. Courtesy

The fifth annual Amanda Post Track Meet will be held on Saturday, June 1 at the La Costa Canyon High School track. The charity event supports the Amanda Post Foundation and is presented in part by the La Costa Canyon High School Foundation.

The meet is open to third through eighth grade students. No prior running experience necessary to participate in the meet which will include electronic timing, posted times and an experienced press-box announcer. There is an entry fee of $5 per event.

The Amanda Post Foundation was founded in memory of Amanda, who died in August 2010 at the age of 18 in a tragic multi-car accident returning from a high altitude training camp at Mammoth Mountain. Amanda graduated with honors from Cathedral Catholic High School in June of 2010. She was passionate about running and won the San Diego CIF gold medal in the 800 meter and went onto the state championships in Fresno. That fall she was to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on a track scholarship but her dreams never came to pass.

At the event, there will be refreshments for sale however participants are encouraged to bring water, shade umbrellas or pop-up tents, sunscreen, folding chairs,hats and cameras for a day of fun in the sun. School colors are encouraged—a $250 donation will be made to any elementary schools, middle schools, churches or running clubs that has more than 25 athletes participate.

Registration closes on May 29 at 5 p.m. For questions contact Greg Post at (760) 942-3008 gmpost6@gmail.com or John Cotter at 619-992-8875 or Email: john@jcglobalconsulting.com.