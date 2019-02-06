Ashley Falls water quality project to begin this summer

At the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board’s Jan. 24 meeting, the board approved a large-scale storm flow storage and multi-pollutant treatment system in the Ashley Falls neighborhood as part of the city’s water quality improvement strategies.

The project, located at the corner of Carmel Knolls and Pearlman Way, includes the construction of three reinforced concrete storm drain pipes for low-flow collection and a shallow biofiltration basin.The system will capture pollutants and stormwater runoff to protect the Los Peñasquitos Creek subwatershed.

Rainfall to the area primarily drains through Los Peñasquitos Creek, which originates near Poway and stretches west, eventually discharging to the ocean at the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon near Del Mar.

The site was originally planned to be fenced-in but the planning board encouraged the city to include more passive park elements such as landscaping and maintain public access with decomposed granite trails. The existing trees on the site will be preserved and there will be additional plantings as well as an education kiosk about the watershed and water quality.

CV Planning Board Chair Frisco White expressed some frustration about the “snail’s pace” of the city’s process. The project was initially approved by the board in 2015 and there was a four-year design process even though the design was completed in six months.

Construction on the $650,000 project is set to begin in July 2019 and will be completed by May 2020.