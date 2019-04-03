Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates milestone with free bundtlets on April 9

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating the opening of its 300th bakery by giving away confetti bundtlets at its bakeries for 300 seconds on Tuesday, April 9, starting at 3 p.m.

“I never would have dreamed in 1997, when we first started our bakery out of our home kitchens in Las Vegas, that we would someday have 300 locations across the nation. But here we are, and I am so proud that we’ve made life sweeter in so many communities,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes co-founder and chairman of the board Dena Tripp. “Our confetti bundtlet giveaway is our way of bringing joy and thanking our guests for including us in their celebrations and helping us reach this incredible milestone.”

The 300th Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery is slated to open in Jacksonville, Fla. next month.

Carmel Valley resident Mara Fortin became Nothing Bundt Cakes’ first franchisee when she opened her first bakery in Poway in 2007. She now owns seven bakeries in San Diego, including the local locations in Flower Hill Promenade and The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in handcrafted cakes that come in a wide variety of flavors, including chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet, white chocolate raspberry and lemon. Bakeries offer 10-inch cakes,eight-inch cakes, Bundtlets and bite-sized Bundtinis.

To get a free confetti bundtlet, guests can simply go to their nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery at 3 p.m. on April 9, while supplies last, limit one per person.

For more information, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.