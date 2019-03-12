Coach C Walk Against Cancer to be held March 30 at Torrey Pines

Torrey Pines High School is hosting Coach C’s Walk Against Cancer on Saturday, March 30 honoring members of the Falcon family who have been impacted by cancer. The 5K walk around the Torrey Pines track and campus will begin at 9 a.m.

“Through this event, we hope to inspire a sense of unity and to raise money in support of the American Cancer Society,” said Associated Student Body representatives Arie Bialostozky and Jake Noble. “Additionally, we hope that this inspires many Falcon families who are grieving loved ones, fighting to survive, or attempting to find a cure.”

TPHS junior Nick Herrman is battling cancer. Anna Scipione

The walk will honor the life of TPHS teacher Kit Moffett. Courtesy

This will be the fifth year for the Coach C walk, which honors the life of Scott Chodorow. Known as Coach C, Chodorow was a beloved ASB advisor and cheer coach who passed away from lymphoma in 2014. Arie and Jake have been working to upgrade the event to raise money to fight all forms of cancer, with help from the Relay for Life Club on campus that is associated with the American Cancer Society.

“The walk almost wasn’t going to happen this year,” said Arie, a senior. “Students took initiative and saw the need for an event like this at Torrey Pines but also for the whole community.”

“The theme for this walk is ‘Remembering, Supporting, Inspiring’,” said Jake, a sophomore. “This community has been through a lot.”

This year’s walk will not only keep the legacy of Coach C but it will also honor two very special people in the Torrey Pines family: Nick Herrmann and Kit Moffett.

Torrey Pines junior Nick Herrmann is currently battling osteosarcoma, bone cancer in his left fibula. Nick, a hard-working and dedicated guard on the Torrey Pines basketball team is fighting cancer and hoping to return to the court next year—he was on the bench cheering for his Falcon teammates when they won the CIF Championship this year.

The walk will also honor the life of Kit Moffett, a 19-year English teacher at Torrey Pines who passed away in December.

Jake said as he plans the walk, he has been motivated by a quote by Moffett’s daughter Mary, featured in an article in the school newspaper, The Falconer.

“Cancer took everything from my mom, and did so indiscriminately — there was no reason for her to die,” Mary Moffett said. “We should do whatever we can, no matter how small it may seem, to help stop that from happening again. It’s too late for my family, but it may not be for the Herrmanns. Do it for my mom and her legacy, for Coach C and his family, and for Nick, his family and his future.”

Jake and Arie have goals to raise $5,000 but more than that, they are hoping to see over 300 people come out for the walk, knowing how much it will mean to the Chodorow, Moffett and Herrmann families.

“More than the money raised, it will really be an opportunity to see the tremendous support that the community can show,” Jake said.