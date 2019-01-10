CycleBar celebrates one-year anniversary with charity ride for SD Fire Rescue

CycleBar of Carmel Valley will celebrate its one-year anniversary with charity rides to fundraise for local organizations. The boutique fitness studio in Carmel Country Plaza offers fun low-impact/high-intensity cycling classes for all ages and fitness levels in a state-of-the-art CycleTheatre.

The Carmel Valley studio’s primary charity ride will be Saturday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. with proceeds donated to San Diego Fire Rescue.

“I am thrilled by the success of CycleBar Carmel Valley, and extremely thankful for the community of riders we have built over the last year,” said owner Praful Shrivastava. “At CycleBar we’re committed to offering top-notch services and exhilarating experiences that go far beyond other workouts, and we are confident that we will remain a staple in the San Diego area for years to come.”

Shrivastava plans to host charity rides throughout the month of February.

“If you’ve never taken a cycling class before, this is a great opportunity to really rock your ride,” he said.

All classes are led by world-class instructors and set to heart-pumping playlist with high-tech mood lighting and performance tracking data. Riders enjoy complimentary shoe rental, water, towels, showers and lockers, among other free perks.