Ocean Air takes home most Science Olympiad medals in school history

Despite competing against mostly middle school students, fifth and sixth graders from Ocean Air Elementary medaled in eight events at the 2019 Southern California Science Olympiad State Finals.

Eight is the most medals ever earned by Ocean Air at any state final.

Ocean Air’s team of 17 kids led by head coaches Stacie Waters, Guoping Xu and Bulat Karimov. Ocean Air’s success was supported by a team of 31 parent and high school students who helped train four teams. Another 70 parents supported the 53 students at trainings, provided extra study time at home and provided comforts of good food and a relaxed environment during the competition days.

Larry Wu and Austin Xu each took home medals in three events. Courtesy

Larry Wu took home medals in all his events including third in Thermodynamics, fifth in Density Lab, fifth in Roller Coaster and fifth in Road Scholar.

Austin Xu took home three medals including third in Thermodynamics, third in Water Quality, and fifth in Road Scholar.