June 8 grand opening of PHR Park includes free outdoor movie

The Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Center and Community Park is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 8 that will include an outdoor screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

The event at the new park will also include jumpies and a kids craft zone with slime making and activities such as tug-of-war. The Baked Bear will have ice cream sandwiches for sale with 20 percent of the proceeds being donated for future park events.

Master Sports is providing the jumpies and other blow-up obstacles for the event. The Carmel Valley Del Mar Sharks Soccer Club, City of San Diego Park Rangers and the PHR Recreation Center will have informational tables providing details about the upcoming recreation program schedule at the park. Vendors, games and activities will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 7:45 p.m. to get ready for the movie that will start at dusk, around 8 p.m.