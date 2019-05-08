Pigment brings plant power to One Paseo

Pigment, an eclectic San Diego-born home goods and gift boutique has opened up shop in One Paseo.

Sara Kennedy, manager for all three San Diego Pigment stores, said people are often “delighted and surprised” when they walk into One Paseo’s spacious feel-good store that draws inspiration from color, design and flora.

“It’s very inviting and there’s so much green,” Kennedy said of Pigment’s wide variety of succulents, cacti, house plants and air plants as well as lots of pots and planters.

Pigment in One Paseo. Meg Evans

Husband and wife team Chad Anglin and Amy Paul first opened as a North Park gallery to showcase local artists in 2007. In 2009 that expanded into the first Pigment store in North Park and a second location opened in Liberty Station last year.

“One Paseo is a beautiful center, they put a lot of love into it,” said Kennedy. “We’re really excited to be in North County, our customers have asked for it for years.”

Kennedy said despite being around for 10 years there are still plenty of people who are still just discovering them—when asked she always says she works at a gift shop but she knows that Pigment is “so much more.”

Throughout the store there are pockets of products from unique baby clothing to kitchenware, stationary to furniture. Kennedy said Pigment is also known for their one-of a-kind fine jewelry pieces—the One Paseo store does not carry Marrow Fine as the rest of their stores do as Marrow Fine has its own shop across the plaza, but they do sell custom Kasia Jewelry.

Succulents ready for planting. Karen Billing

Each Pigment store is a little different. Point Loma has its customized t-shirt bar and North Park has its photo booth—Kennedy said One Paseo’s niche is still evolving. One thing they do have that is unique is the front patio that will be able to host workshops and private events—it’s also an outdoor space where customers can flex their green thumbs in the Pigment Plant Lab, which has a variety of accents such as pebbles, crystals, colored sand and moss.