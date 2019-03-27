Salt & Straw now scooping in One Paseo

One Paseo’s Salt & Straw opened on Friday, March 22 offering Carmel Valley a taste of its gourmet fresh-made ice cream flavors like roasted strawberry and toasted white chocolate, and sea salt with caramel ribbons.

The Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough from Salt & Straw. Karen Billing

The first 100 guests received a tote bag and a line winded out the door for most of the afternoon—people enjoyed their scoops outside in the sun while live music played in the plaza. Inside guests were encouraged to taste test samples that are served up with little metal spoons while the smell of freshly baked waffle cones filled the air.

The scoop shop is family-owned by cousins Kim and Tyler Malek. Founded in 2011 they have grown to become a West Coast favorite with shops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle—a Little Italy location opened in 2017.

All of the flavors are handmade in small batches using local, organic and sustainable ingredients, including products from local partners and cream from Scott Brothers Dairy, a family-owned Southern California farm. One local partner is Belching Beaver Brewery—its Peanut Butter Milk Stout plays a starring role in a special San Diego peanut-buttery flavor mixed with dark chocolate-coated dark chocolate-coated caramelized pork chicharrón.

In addition to the core line-up of signature flavors, special offerings rotate each month. March flavors include past favorites like Pots of Gold & Rainbows with Lucky Charms cereal (“tastes like cereal-grain sweet milk, marshmallows, vanilla, and magic”) and Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie which features a pie filling of cranberries, cherries, and other fruits and chunks of golden-brown pie crust, a nod to the cousins’ Pacific Northwest summers.

The ice cream is served up in cones, cups, milkshakes, sundaes and pints to-go—they even have a tasting flight of four scoops for those who just can’t pick one flavor.