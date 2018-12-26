Julie Union named president of Solana Beach School District board

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Solana Beach School District board selected Julie Union as the board’s new president.

Union has been a member of the board since 2012 and has served in the roles of vice president and clerk. Union uses her leadership role on the school board to inform, educate and inspire parents on her Facebook page Parent Education Connection which she began in 2014.

What does it mean to you to be named the president?

I am honored to be elected as the next board president by my professional and dedicated colleagues. As board president, I will have the opportunity to work closely with our Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger. Her proactive and positive leadership is already impacting the district in meaningful ways. I will help set the agenda, lead board meetings and act as a board spokesperson.

One of the most exciting aspects of this position is the opportunity to inject a little of my own style. With a long history in the district and a background working closely with children, I can’t wait to work hard on our district priorities in helping students excel... and have fun along the way.

What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?

The next school year will be filled with desire, vision and focus. The desire to support the wellness of our students is a top priority of the board.

District leadership is currently gathering information on our wellness practices and most up-to-date research, and will be presenting recommendations in January. The vision of Prop JJ was to provide modern facilities. School construction and modernization continue to progress well.

Connection and collaboration within our schools and in the community is a valuable and exciting focus in order to listen, learn and take the input into consideration for short and long-term decisions. The Solana Beach Schools Foundation and committees such as the Budget Work Group, Facilities Task Force and PTA/PTO Leaders Roundtable are just a small sampling of the collaborative stakeholder engagement we are doing together.

Finally, we are looking forward to welcoming new students from One Paseo and new subdivisions in Pacific Highlands Ranch as they start to enroll in our schools over time. We will continue to closely monitor data for important school facility decisions in Pacific Highlands Ranch and throughout the district.