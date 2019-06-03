Summer movie series comes to Carmel Valley parks

Summer Movies in the Park, a countywide series of free outdoor movies, will return to several Carmel Valley parks this summer.

Each event provides local residents an opportunity to gather as a community and enjoy the outdoors in the summer evenings at parks and recreation facilities throughout the county. The movies start about 15 minutes after sunset. Grab a blanket or beach chair, bring a picnic and check out these local shows:

June 8: “Guardians of the Galaxy” at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park, 5977 Village Center Loop Road

June 14: “Back to the Future” at Carmel Valley Community Park, 3777 Townsgate Drive

July 12: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Ocean Air Community Park, 4770 Fairport Way