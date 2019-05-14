Meet The Butchery, Carmel Valley's new butcher shop

The Butchery, a full-service butcher shop that specializes in high-quality meats and artisan cheeses has opened its first San Diego location in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo.

Filling a large space close to the center’s El Camino Real frontage, the shop offers meats like dry-aged and cedar-aged beef, wagyu, all natural pork and poultry, and even exotic options like bison and venison. Locally-made sausages, ground beef prepared in-house and pre-marinated meats are also available, along with a fresh-catch, sustainable seafood selection and a deli case stocked with charcuterie and cheeses.

“The type of vendors we work with are the same that you would expect to get in the nicest restaurants and steakhouses in the country,” said co-owner Robert Hagopian who also operates three shops in Orange County with Brian Smith. “The same quality that a trained chef is looking for is the same that we are looking for in our meat.”

Inside One Paseo's new butcher shop. Karen Billing

The Butchery will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festivities will include live music and grilling on-site and the opportunity to sample select meats, cheeses and accompaniments from premium purveyors including Mishima, Snake River Farms, Pasturebird, Salmon Creek Farms, Aniata Cheese Co., and Rockin Rubs.

Hagopian said that The Butchery aims to provide “food with a focus” sourcing the highest-quality meats and ingredients from the finest farms, ranches and purveyors in west.

“It’s really a passion project for me,” said Hagopian, a self-described foodie who wanted to have the same type of eating experience making a meal at home as he did when he ate out –he was frustrated to find a lack of availability in retail space.

He and Smith opened The Butchery in 2014 with the hope of providing a convenient place to purchase high-quality and exotic meats in Southern California.

Hagopian had always wanted to get in the San Diego market and found One Paseo to be the ideal landing spot.

The Butchery features a full retail section. Karen Billing

“This is our fourth opening and the community response has been better than ever,” said Hagopian. “It seems like we’re really filling a need for this area.”

At the counter, selections can be hand-cut to order and prepared to guest specifications by experienced in-house butchers. The store’s retail section is filled with specialty grocery items like fresh baguettes, seasonings, deli accompaniments and a selection of craft beers and high-end wines.

The One Paseo location also features a full kitchen and an expanded deli with an ample seating area to enjoy sandwiches, hot dishes, salads, and sides using products sold in the retail portion of the store. The menu includes items such as a steak tri tip sandwich, Italian sausage with goat’s milk cheddar, a cheese and charcuterie plate and more. Every ingredient used on the menu is available for purchase, from the meats to the sauces to wine and craft beer on tap.

Located at 3720 Caminito Court, Suite 0200, The Butchery will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit ButcheryMeats.com