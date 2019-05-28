Summer movie series returns to Carmel Valley parks

Summer Movies in the Park, a series of free outdoor movies, will return to several Carmel Valley parks this summer.

Each event provides local residents an opportunity to gather as a community and enjoy the outdoors in the summer evenings at parks and recreation facilities throughout the county. Grab a blanket or beach chair, bring a picnic and check out these local shows:

June 8: “Guardians of the Galaxy”, 6:30 p.m. at Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park, 5977 Village Center Loop Road

June 14: “Back to the Future”, 7 p.m. at Carmel Valley Community Park, 3777 Townsgate Drive

July 12: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, 5:30 p.m. at Ocean Air Community Park, 4770 Fairport Way

The series is a collaboration between the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation and the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, Carlsbad, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Oceanside, Poway, Vista, and the USS Midway Museum. To learn more or see the complete county-wide schedule, visit summermoviesinthepark.com