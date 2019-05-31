DMUSD receives Innovate Award from Classroom of the Future Foundation

The Del Mar Union School District was recognized at the Classroom of the Future Foundation’s 16th Annual Innovation in Education Awards. The awards honor education leaders, schools and programs that use dynamic educational technology and practices to prepare San Diego County students to thrive in a competitive workforce.

At the ceremony held on May 22 at SeaWorld San Diego, DMUSD received the Innovate Award for its District Design 2022 initiative.

“Each year, the foundation recognizes classroom leaders and programs that expand student learning through contemporary teaching techniques,” said James Wright, CEO of the Classroom of the Future Foundation. “The awardees this year are prime examples of how schools can use innovative learning practices to create pathways to success in a 21st Century workforce.”

Del Mar’s District Design 2022 is an initiative is focused on providing “an extraordinary school experience for all students.” Using the design thinking mindset, curiosity is promoted as students seek out real world problems and formulate innovative solutions. Students connect with contemporary and historical issues, and with industry experts in their local community and around the globe to develop empathy and a greater understanding of the world.

“Students develop a sense of purpose when they have opportunities to engage in relevant and meaningful learning experiences,” said Laura Spencer, executive director of innovation and design for the district. “By creating a learning culture of innovation, curiosity, imagination, and creativity, students are empowered as they ask questions, explore ideas, and take action. These students are changing the world today!”