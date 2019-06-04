Carmel Valley Democratic Club endorses Will Moore for City Council seat

The Carmel Valley Democratic Club has made its first endorsement for the 2020 election, endorsing Carmel Valley resident Will Moore for the San Diego City Council District 1 seat.

Moore and fellow District 1 candidates Aaron Brennan and Joe LaCava of La Jolla and Louis Rodolico of University City attended the club’s May 28 meeting at the Carmel Valley Library. Candidates require 60 percent of the vote of the club for an endorsement and Moore received 84 percent.

“I’m the only candidate from Carmel Valley and it means a lot to me to have such strong support from my neighbors,” Moore said. “I care deeply about this neighborhood; I run my business here, I’ve raised my son here and I’m fighting for this to be a city we will be proud of in ten years, and that our kids can live in after they graduate.”

Several clubs in San Diego County, including the San Diego Democrats for Equality and the Uptown Democratic Club, have already made endorsements in City Council races.

“Like other clubs we decided to endorse a bit early this cycle for the simple reason that the primary election is early next year,” said Lauren Macdonald, president of the Carmel Valley Democratic Club of the March 2020 primary. “We chose the City Council race as our first endorsement in 2019 because it is the race we feel affects us most directly.”

The club invited all five candidates and all but one attended and addressed the members—candidate Lijun “Lily” Zhou, a University City resident and registered Independent, did not attend.

“The discussion showed club members thought Will Moore was the best choice for our community. Will is a small business lawyer who has represented many of our entrepreneurial neighbors. He’s raised his son in our public schools: Ocean Air, Carmel Valley Middle, and now Torrey Pines High. He’s been to our soccer games at our school fundraisers for years. And he has a long record of volunteer service to the San Diego community,” said Macdonald of Moore, also a past president of the Carmel Valley club. “He set forth the most clear and compelling agenda of any candidate: addressing climate change; addressing our housing crisis; and bringing well-paying jobs to the region.”

Macdonald said the club will continue to host Democratic city and county candidates up until the March election, as well as bring speakers of interest to Carmel Valley residents. To learn more about the club, visit @cvdemclub on Facebook or cvdemclub.org.

