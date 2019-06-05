Sizzle and spice: International Smoke coming to One Paseo in July

International Smoke is set to open in July at Carmel Valley’s One Paseo. The restaurant that serves up a unique dining experience with flavorful smoke-infused dishes, woodfired steaks, seafood and ribs is a collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, restaurateur, chef and television host of “Family Food Fight”.

Originally started as a pop-up in San Francisco, the One Paseo International Smoke will be Mina and Curry’s fourth location for the popular concept. The menu will be driven by quality spices, local ingredients and a variety of woodfire cooking techniques from around the globe. San Diego’s unique flavors will also play into the menu via Executive Chef Chris Carriker, who most recently served as Chef de Cuisine at Avant Restaurant at the Rancho Bernardo Inn.

Smoked Korean short ribs from International Smoke. Courtesy

“We are excited to introduce Del Mar to International Smoke’s signature spice, cultural cooking style and incredible team,” said Curry. “The restaurant’s menu embraces both traditional woodfired cooking techniques and bold flavors with an upscale twist – all of which will enhance the local dining scene.”

International Smoke will offer a communal dining environment with shareable dishes and tableside culinary experiences alongside craft beers and creative cocktails including shareable punch bowls. The bar menu, known to push limits, also includes a CBD-infused cocktail.

International Smoke's barbecued sweet potatoes. Courtesy

“San Diego has always been a place where sizzle meets the sand,” Mina said. “This community of seaside cities gives us access to the best local ingredients and it has been so much fun to infuse our food and drink menus with elements that can only be found in this city. The local food scene is bursting with new flavors and creativity and there is no place more playful and more perfect than Smoke.”

International Smoke’s 6,200-square-foot space can seat 288 guests and also includes a large outdoor patio. The restaurant also plans to host live music.

For more information visit internationalsmoke.com