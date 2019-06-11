Mason Aleworks, Barrel Room host summer block party June 22

Mason Aleworks and The Barrel Room are celebrating their one-year anniversary and kicking off the start of summer with a block party on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 5 p.m.

The party will include a barbecue, raffle, beer and wine stations, bounce house and patio games. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. The adult ticket includes three drinks, a BBQ plate, keeper logo glass and a raffle ticket. The kids ticket includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, a BBQ plate and a raffle ticket.

Patio games will be featured at the summer block party. Courtesy

For tickets visit cv.tbrsd.com. Mason Aleworks and The Barrel Room are located in the Merge, 5500 Carmel Mountain Road.

