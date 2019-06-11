Mason Aleworks, Barrel Room host summer block party June 22

Mason Aleworks and The Barrel Room are celebrating their one-year anniversary and kicking off the start of summer with a block party on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 5 p.m.
The party will include a barbecue, raffle, beer and wine stations, bounce house and patio games. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for kids. The adult ticket includes three drinks, a BBQ plate, keeper logo glass and a raffle ticket. The kids ticket includes unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, a BBQ plate and a raffle ticket.
For tickets visit cv.tbrsd.com. Mason Aleworks and The Barrel Room are located in the Merge, 5500 Carmel Mountain Road.