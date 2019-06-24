Cohn Restauraunt Group takes over Westroot Tavern

Beginning July 1, the Cohn Restaurant Group will assume ownership of Westroot Tavern in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, implementing a top-to-bottom renovation and concept overhaul. While name, design and menu are still being finalized, David and Lesley Cohn are looking forward to creating a family-friendly establishment for the Carmel Valley and Del Mar communities.

In an attempt not to displace guests, there will be no disruption or closure for remodeling. Instead, redesign will take place over the course of 10 weeks on Mondays.

Beginning with one small diner in 1981, the Cohn Restaurant Group now owns and operates 27 restaurants with locations in San Diego, Long Beach and Maui, including BO-beau kitchen + bar, Corvette Diner, Draft Republic, Indigo Grill, Prado at Balboa Park, Vin de Syrah, Vintana wine + dine and The Melting Pot.

“We’re very excited to bring our family of restaurants to the surrounding Carmel Valley/Del Mar communities and look forward to being an integral part of the neighborhoods we serve,” said David Cohn.

Westroot opened in Pacific Highlands Ranch in 2016, as part of the Verant Group.