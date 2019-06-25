Help clean up Solana Ranch Park on July 2

A community clean-up of Solana Ranch Park will be held on Tuesday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Our Parks and Recreation crews do such a great job of maintaining our parks. Unfortunately, the weeds are taking over at Solana Ranch Park,” said resident Sheri Kono, who organized the clean-up. “Let’s come together to lend a hand and spend some time together to help get the weeds under control.”

Kono said the event will be a great way to get children involved in community service, she will have small prizes for children who participate.

Volunteers can meet by the covered picnic tables and are encouraged to bring gloves and wear sunscreen. Training and bags will be provided by San Diego Parks and Recreation staff.

Contact Kono if you plan to attend at sherikono@yahoo.com.