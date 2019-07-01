Del Mar Schools Education Foundation has record-breaking year

The Del Mar Schools Education Foundation (DMSEF) had a “year like no other,” raising over $1.5 million for Del Mar Union School District schools. At the June 26 board meeting, DMSEF President Samantha Madhosingh presented a check for $1,377,000, the largest check that the foundation has been able to give since 2009. The gift will help the district fund about 12 STEAM+ credentialed teachers for the next school year in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art, music and physical education.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for all of us,” Madhosingh said.

This year DMSEF raised $155,000 more than last year’s funds raised with a record 76 percent of district families participating.

Del Mar Hills, Ocean Air and Sage Canyon reached 100 percent of their school goals which Madhosingh said has never happened before. Del Mar Heights nearly reached 100 percent of its goal and raised $61,000 more than it did last year.

Torrey Hills increased participation by 42 percent this year, reaching 85 percent participation and raising $53,000 more than the last school year.

Madhosingh thanked everyone in the community for their support of children at what would be her last board meeting before she moves to London this summer. Ashley Falls parent Phoebe Gardiner Katsell will serve as the new president of the foundation.