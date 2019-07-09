Sephora opens at One Paseo, several new shops coming soon this July

The Sephora beauty shop is now open in One Paseo, the first of several new tenants to open this summer. The latest recently opened additions include Roark, a modern men’s clothing retailer known for apparel inspired by adventurous lifestyle and Bowery Barber Co., a classic American barber shop.

The black and white Sephora brand fits right in at One Paseo. The international beauty and wellness store allows clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 brands, take advantage of personalized services at the Beauty Studio aided by digital innovations and engage with beauty advisors.

“Our goal is to create a robust village where everyone can find something they enjoy. Roark, Bowery, and Sephora round out our lineup at One Paseo,” said Brian Lewis, senior vice president of retail development and curation. “With these additions and the upcoming openings of more shops and restaurants, we’re confident that the community will recognize and embrace the vision we’ve been working toward.”

Additionally, three other anticipated tenants have announced upcoming opening dates this month: International Smoke, a restaurant concept created by Michelin Star-awarded Chef Michael Mina and bestselling cookbook author Ayesha Curry, will welcome guests on July 17.

The healthful poke bowl concept Sweetfin will start serving up Hawaii’s traditional “soul food” on July 12 and Vibe Flow Yoga will open on July 15. Vibe Flow Yoga pairs yoga practice with a studio floor that incorporates Whole Body Vibration Technology, challenging yogis with vertical vibrations as they move through a yoga practice. Yogis also wear headsets for an immersive experience.

