Where tradition meets technology: Vibe Flow Yoga opens at One Paseo

Vibe Flow Yoga celebrated a ribbon cutting with the San Diego Coastal Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 26.

At One Paseo, founder Billy Borja has created a unique yoga practice that incorporates whole body vibration technology and noise canceling headphones. Inside the two studios, yogis practice on a proprietary floor with vibration plates under each individual yoga mat. The whole body vibration has many benefits, including getting the body’s muscles firing 40 times greater than traditional yoga.

The Vibe Flow team. (Karen Billing)

The headsets create a fully-immersive experience, allowing yogis to clearly hear the music and the instructor’s voice as well as block out any distractions.

A grand opening party will be held Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. For class shcedules and more information visit vibeflowyoga.com