New Carmel Valley Jimbo’s to debut in September

Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s new Jimbo’s store in Carmel Valley is set to open next month. The new location will be 10,000 square feet larger than the previous store and it will be the first tenant to open in the Highlands’ expansion known as The Collection.

The new The Carmel Valley store will introduce Jimbo’s new look and an elevated shopping experience, including a terracotta Italian pizza oven and pizza bar, a larger selection of made-from-scratch packaged take home meals; an expanded café with indoor-outdoor dining and the West Coast’s first plastic-free water aisle with a filtered, refillable water station.

The new Jimbo’s is below the Sky Deck, a dining destination that will feature 10 restaurants under one roof and a Brewers Deck with tasting bars for Northern Pine Brewing, Rough Draft Brewing and Boochcraft. The Sky Deck is slated to open in spring 2020.

The rest of the Collection will open throughout 2019-20, including health food concept Head Lettuce, a boutique fitness row and additional retail tenants such as Diesel, a Brentwood-based bookstore.

Jimbo’s was founded by Carmel Valley resident Jim “Jimbo” Someck in 1984 with the vision to have a piece of organic fruit in every child’s recyclable lunch bag. For more than 35 years, Jimbo’s has been supplying the highest quality organic and natural foods available to San Diego County, following a strict list of 26 ingredients standards. They now have five locations throughout San Diego County, including Escondido, Carlsbad, 4S Ranch and downtown San Diego.

A rendering of the new Jimbo's. (Courtesy)

“Our customers and employees will experience our enhanced new look and expanded offerings for the first time at our new Carmel Valley store. Always committed to our values, we’re further accomplishing our mission to provide the highest quality organic and natural foods to the community, while being conscious of our carbon footprint,” Someck said. “The new location will have more space to gather with indoor and outdoor seating, expanded prepared foods that are all made from scratch using organic ingredients, more organic and natural grocery options and a supportive, passionate staff to attend to our customers.”

The new Jimbo’s will feature its usual bounty of 100 percent organic produce; vitamins and personal care; organic and natural meats; sustainably sourced seafood; a full deli, kitchen and bakery with all food made from scratch using organic ingredients whenever possible. The new store will also feature an enhanced juice and coffee bar; taco, Mediterranean and olive bars; and expanded wine, beer and cheese offerings.

